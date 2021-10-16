Why did Adele get divorced? Marriage with Simon Konecki explored as 'Easy on Me' breaks records

Adele’s comeback single Easy on Me has officially become the most-streamed song on Spotify, garnering over 20 million streams within 24 hours of its release. The record-breaking track is the first single from upcoming album 30, set to be released next month.

During the official announcement of the album, the singer mentioned that it was written during the “most turbulent” period of her life. The project reportedly draws from her divorce with former husband Simon Konecki, with the latest single largely referring to the split.

The song documents the singer’s journey as she finally decides to move out of her marriage. It depicts her struggles to make the marriage work before choosing to “give up” the hope in search of her own happiness.

Adele previously told British Vogue that she has dedicated the album to her nine-year-old son in an attempt to explain the divorce to him later:

"I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."

Adele possibly addressed her son in Easy on Me, asking the listener to “go easy” on her for her life choices. Through the lyrics she also explained how she changed herself to prioritize her husband and son’s happiness.

The song also highlighted that the singer tried to hold on to hope and optimism but failed to change the situation, ultimately leading to the divorce.

A look into Adele’s marriage and divorce with Simon Konecki

Adele parted ways with her husband in 2019 and their divorce was finalized this year (Image via Getty Images)

Adele and Simon Konecki sparked dating rumors for the first time when they were spotted together in Florida back in 2011. It is not known how the duo first met but they publicly confirmed their relationship in 2012.

Simon was previously married to stylist Clary Fisher and Adele confirmed on her website that she started dating him only after he got divorced:

"This is the first and last time I will comment on the details of my relationship with Simon. Contrary to reports and headlines in the press today, Simon is divorced and has been for four years. Everyone in our lives separately and together wish us nothing but the best, and vice versa. These are the facts."

In June 2012, the Grammy Award winner announced that she was expecting her first child with the drop4drop founder. The couple welcomed their son Angelo in October of that same year. However, the pair mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.

However, the pair sparked marriage rumors after they were spotted wearing rings on their fingers in 2017, and Adele later confirmed that the duo had a private wedding. Unfortunately, the duo decided to part ways in 2019 and filed for mutual divorce. The singer’s representative also confirmed the news to US Weekly:

“Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Their divorce was finalized earlier this year, months before the Hello hitmaker announced her comeback album inspired by her split from Simon. She mentioned that the she started working on the project nearly three years ago, around the time of the separation.

While speaking to British Vogue ahead of the release, Adele shared that she decided to part ways with her husband as their relationship no longer made them happy:

"I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me. I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

The artist further mentioned that she decided to end the marriage in search of her own happiness even though it made her son unhappy:

"If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I'll be able to forgive myself for it."

She also said that she did not want to end up being miserable by continuing the marriage without happiness:

"It just wasn't right for me anymore. I didn't want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first."

Adele also confessed that she poured her heart regarding the situation in her single Easy On Me:

"It's not like anyone's having a go at me. But it's like, I left the marriage. Be kind to me as well. It was the first song I wrote for the album and then I didn't write anything else for six months after because I was like, 'OK, well, I've said it all.'"

The Rolling in the Deep singer has possibly moved on from her marriage and is currently dating American sports agent Rich Paul. However, Adele continues to co-parent her son with her ex-husband, and the former pair even live on the same street to make the process easier.

Edited by Siddharth Satish