What's La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's combined net worth? 'Power' star talks divorce for the first time

La La Anthony, also known as Alani Nicole, recently spoke about her divorce from NBA player Carmelo Anthony. She said she had to grapple with challenging emotions following the split.

While appearing on The Angie Martinez Show, La La Anthony said the experience has been traumatic since the news broke. She said the whole ordeal involved other people, which was messy. This, along with the allegations against her, made the process overwhelming.

La La Anthony said that she has remained separated for many years and still has difficulty coming to terms with it. However, she said that times have improved and she can now talk openly about these things.

La La Anthony discussed Carmello Anthony’s infidelity issues and said she expected such behavior from a highly public athlete. She was able to distract herself by keeping occupied with things she enjoyed doing. She also sought therapy for it.

She is hoping to stay positive, even though divorce can be emotionally crippling. For now, La La Anthony is focused on giving her son a good life and teaching good values.

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony earned millions together

La La Anthony is a well-known television personality, author, businesswoman, producer, and actress. Her former husband, Carmelo Anthony, is a professional basketball player with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former couple’s combined net worth is around $99 million. La La’s net worth is approximately $30 million, while Carmelo’s net worth is almost $160 million.

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony attend the 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Charity Event (Image via Getty Images)

La La Anthony has been a host of various shows. She is also a veteran influencer. She is active on Instagram with almost 12 million followers and uses the page to promote her businesses.

Meanwhile, Carmelo earned around $260 million in 2021. According to Forbes, he earned $6 million from endorsements.

Their relationship timeline

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony got engaged in 2004. They welcomed a son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, in March 2007. The pair tied the knot in July 2010 at Cipriani’s in New York. 320 guests attended the event.

The wedding was also filmed by VH1 and aired through a reality series based on the couple called La La’s Full Court Wedding.

La La Anthony filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

