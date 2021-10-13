What is Anderson Cooper's net worth? CNN anchor's fortune explored as he launches bold new book

Broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper’s new book, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, digs deeper into his family and explores their private lives, tragedies, and glamor of the storied and scandalous American dynasty.

The CNN anchor’s great-great-great grandfather is Cornelius Vanderbilt. He was a farmer from Staten Island and became the richest self-made man in America with a certain obsession for money.

Vanderbilt made a wealth of around $100 million from his railroad and shipping holdings and was the richest man in the world by the time he passed away in 1877. However, the money was later used up by Vanderbilt’s heirs.

Breakers in Newport was known as the crown jewel of Gilded Age mansions. Around $11 million was spent to make it in 1885, and it is a temple of Vanderbilt's wealth and excess.

Anderson Cooper also mentioned that he never knew much about his family when he grew up. He said that his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, never revealed much about her childhood since she felt a lot of pain while talking about it.

Gloria’s father, Reginald Vanderbilt, was a gambler, drinker, and womanizer who used up all of his heritage and died when she was 15 months old. Her mother misused all the wealth while traveling Europe and left Gloria in the care of her governess.

Net worth of Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper visits 'Andy Cohen Live' on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, live from the SiriusXM Studios on September 22, 2021, in New York City (Image via Getty Images)

Born on June 3, 1967, Anderson Cooper is a popular broadcast journalist and political commentator. He is the main anchor of the CNN news broadcast show, Anderson Cooper 360°, and a correspondent for CBS News’ 60 Minutes.

According to distractify.com, the 54-year-old’s net worth is around $200 million. He has earned a lot from the jobs he did throughout his television career.

Cooper is reportedly paid $12 million as the host of Anderson Cooper 360°. He comes from a wealthy family. His grandfather had a net worth of around $185 billion and was on the list of the 10 wealthiest people of all time.

Also Read

However, the fortune was never transferred to him. His mother convinced him and his siblings to build a career on their own and were left to pay for their college tuition.

Despite everything, Anderson Cooper built an independent career of his own and became one of the highest-paid newscasters in the U.S.

Edited by Shaheen Banu