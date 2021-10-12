What is Adele’s net worth? Grammy winner says she cannot afford house in London

Adele recently stated that she is satisfied with home prices in Los Angeles compared to London. In an interview with Vogue, the singer said that the costs are why she shifted to the US, even though the prices of a few LA houses are higher.

However, Adele mentioned that it is impossible to afford anything in London. She spent more than $30 million on three properties in Beverly Hill’s Hidden Valley section.

Looking at the overall calculation, the total is more than 18,000 square feet of living space and an average of more than $1,600 square feet.

The famous artist originally hails from London. However, apart from the difference in real estate prices, she said that she wanted to live in a place with fresh air and a view of the sky.

Adele’s net worth explored

Real name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, she is a well-known singer and songwriter. The star is also one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with sales of around 120 million records.

According to wealthygorilla.com, the 33-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $190 million.

Adele at The 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles (Image via Getty Images)

She first brought an 18th-century manor house in Sussex for $4.9 million. The musician then purchased another home in 2012 in Kensington, West London, for $6.9 million and has a $6.1 million seaside house located at Hove.

Adele brought a house back in 2016 at $9.5 million and the next one for $10.65 million in 2019. The Tottenham native purchased her new home this year for $10 million.

Purchase choices point to Adele being comfortable spending money

Adele mainly completes her outfits with Linda Farrow sunglasses and Christian Louboutin heels. The former cost around $491, while the heels cost around $614.

She hires a makeup artist for specific events, costing almost $12,200 a year.

Adele has a personal lifeguard on whom she spends $86,000 per year. She reportedly owns a black Range Rover worth $98,000.

The Sun revealed in 2014 that the singer reportedly spent $18,000 on a playhouse for her son, Angelo, that had turrets, electricity, and a balcony.

