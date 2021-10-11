What is Chumlee's net worth? 'Pawn Stars' actor's fortune explored as he loses 160 pounds post-surgery

Chumlee is now looking completely different. The popular television personality has lost around 200 pounds since fighting a long battle with his weight.

In an interview with TMZ, he spoke about the aftermath of the gastric sleeve surgery. He underwent the operation at Blossom Bariatrics in Vegas.

A significant portion of his stomach was reportedly removed during the operation to decrease the size of the stomach pouch. His stomach size reportedly resembled that of a banana.

Chumlee stated that he committed to maintaining his weight by going through a change in his lifestyle. He added that he needed a support structure and decided to change his diet after gaining almost 350 pounds back in January 2019.

The public was surprised by Chumlee’s weight in September when he appeared on the new season of Pawn Stars. The show’s viewers expressed their reactions on social media and said that the TV star looked too thin on screen.

Chumlee’s net worth explored

Also known as Austin Lee Russell, he is a well-known businessman and reality television personality. He is most famous for his appearance on History Channel’s television show, Pawn Stars.

According to wealthygorilla.com, the 39-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. He earns $25,000 for every episode of Pawn Stars.

Austin "Chumlee" Russell from History's "Pawn Stars" television series attends the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation's ninth annual Fashion for Autism gala "A Golden Night" at T-Mobile Arena (Image via Getty Images)

He has a major interest in vintage pinball machines and shoes and owns around 200 pairs of shoes in his closet. He even loves sports, video games, skateboarding, and Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Chumlee's car collection includes the best ones like the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Range Rover, Cadillac Escalade, and the 1964 Impala SS.

Chumlee’s journey to lose weight

Chumlee was inspired by his friend Corey Harrison in 2014 when the latter lost weight through a particular diet and exercise regime.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the reality star mentioned that he lost around 100 pounds by avoiding processed foods and underwent gastric bypass surgery.

Also Read

The surgery decreased the size of his stomach. He said that he lost almost 38 pounds on his pre-operation diet in around five or six weeks in a Facebook live video.

He concluded by saying that he aimed for 200 pounds before going back to 342 despite the initial weight loss.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar