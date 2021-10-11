How rich are Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges? Couple’s net worth explored as they marry in Cabo, Mexico

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges have recently tied the knot. One of the former’s representatives said that the pair got married this weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Adam’s Workaholics co-star, Erik Griffin, shared the news with a picture alongside Anders Holm and Blake Anderson on Instagram. DeVine wore a black T-shirt, dress pants, and white tennis shoes, and Griffin was seen in a classy suit.

Comedian Adam Ray shared a picture on his Instagram story, where he was seen preparing for the wedding. Chloe Bridges also teased the gowns she tried on before her wedding.

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges are worth millions

Adam DeVine is a well-known actor, comedian, singer, screenwriter, and producer. He is the lead and co-creator of the comedy series Workaholics and Adam DeVine’s House Party.

According to mddailyrecord.com, The Final Girl actor’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. His wealth results from his successful work in Hollywood, appearing in several movies, and his various stand-up acts.

Chloe Bridges is a popular actress famous for her roles in films like Forget Me Not, Mantervention, and Nightlight.

The Family Weekend star’s net worth is around $2 million, as stated by popularnetworth.com. She has been a popular face in Hollywood and has earned a lot from her appearances in films and television shows.

Detailed information related to the assets of both actors remains unknown.

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges relationship timeline

Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine are both successful actors (Image via Getty Images)

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges met for the first time on the set of The Final Girls in 2014. The couple started dating in 2015.

The Modern Family star revealed through Instagram in October 2019 that he and Bridges got engaged after dating for four years.

DeVine shared a picture on Instagram at the time and announced that Chloe had accepted his proposal. Bridges shared her feelings in another post and said that she loves DeVine with her whole heart and is excited to be with him forever.

Here’s to wishing the couple a happy married life.

