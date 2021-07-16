Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde wedding rumors spark a frenzy among fans online

Rumors have begun flooding the internet that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde secretly got married in Italy after an American tabloid cover claimed that the two got hitched during a Tuscan getaway. The duo were spotted in Italy recently enjoying dinner dates and on a yacht together.
The wedding rumors began when Life & Style released their latest issue with Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on the cover. The headline claimed that the two were "Just Married." The magazine also claimed that the 27-year-old singer designed a $185,000 ring, and that stated that Wilde could not wait to start a family.
Fans react to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde getting married
Many were shocked to see the magazine cover. Some speculated that the rumors were not true because the two were spotted together no more than three times. It would be quick to assume marriage. Others were perplexed by the two coming together.
In early 2021, Styles was seen holding hands with Wilde at a wedding in California. The two met when Styles was cast in the upcoming movie "Don’t Worry Darling," which Wilde will direct. Styles replaced Shia La Beouf in the cast. Once filming wrapped, Wilde praised her beau for taking up a supporting male lead. She said,
“Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice,” but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He blew us away everyday with his talent, warmth and ability to drive backwards.”
Olivia Wilde was previously engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis, but they broke up amicably while keeping their children’s mental health in mind. The two are parents to their 6-year-old Otis Alexander and 4-year-old Daisy Josephine.
Rumors of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s marriage have not been confirmed by either party or their representatives.