Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde wedding rumors spark a frenzy among fans online

Rumors have begun flooding the internet that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde secretly got married in Italy after an American tabloid cover claimed that the two got hitched during a Tuscan getaway. The duo were spotted in Italy recently enjoying dinner dates and on a yacht together.

The wedding rumors began when Life & Style released their latest issue with Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on the cover. The headline claimed that the two were "Just Married." The magazine also claimed that the 27-year-old singer designed a $185,000 ring, and that stated that Wilde could not wait to start a family.

Fans react to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde getting married

Many were shocked to see the magazine cover. Some speculated that the rumors were not true because the two were spotted together no more than three times. It would be quick to assume marriage. Others were perplexed by the two coming together.

Happily married ever after HARRY STYLES and OLIVIA WILDE !! pic.twitter.com/LeIdqDhv4S — San◟̽◞̽ (@louehisthehabit) July 15, 2021

did Harry Styles get married? somebody catch me, i'm gonna be sick. 😭 — Gauri//stream Metro🥵//gauri ded era☠️ (@gauriisachdevaa) July 15, 2021

i genuinely don’t know how they expect people to believe harry is married from a magazine cover. don’t you think if someone like HARRY FUCKING STYLES got married the whole internet would be talking about it? that his family would’ve posted about it? the stupidity i swear — lizzie ²⁸✨ (@jaIboyhabit) July 15, 2021

DID HARRY STYLES ACTUALLY GET MARRIED???? WHATS GOING ON OMFG — Dave Emmanuel (@DAYVE_99) July 15, 2021

Harry Styles is married, no one hmu I feel like I’m in mourning over what could’ve been💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/nAQa95A5Pd — Niamh Clarke (@nivclarke) July 15, 2021

It's not true .... Tho' magazine says this but ..... — San◟̽◞̽ (@louehisthehabit) July 15, 2021

NAH, I believe the ring was two and a half million dollars. This is the Harry Styles. Hoping to see curly hair, green eyes babies soon. — Outofleftfield (@Outofleftfield8) July 16, 2021

HARRY STYLES AND OLIVIA WILDE GOT MARRIED?!?!!???!?!????!? — dem⧗ (@parkersmotive) July 15, 2021

Instagram tells me Olivia Wilde married Harry Styles and I couldn’t be happier for them. Particularly her. Homegirl is 37 and snagged one of the most eligible bachelors of my generation. Love can come at any time for anybody. This just furthers my resolve to not settle. — Diana (she/hers) (@djforthejd) July 15, 2021

In early 2021, Styles was seen holding hands with Wilde at a wedding in California. The two met when Styles was cast in the upcoming movie "Don’t Worry Darling," which Wilde will direct. Styles replaced Shia La Beouf in the cast. Once filming wrapped, Wilde praised her beau for taking up a supporting male lead. She said,

“Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice,” but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He blew us away everyday with his talent, warmth and ability to drive backwards.”

Olivia Wilde was previously engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis, but they broke up amicably while keeping their children’s mental health in mind. The two are parents to their 6-year-old Otis Alexander and 4-year-old Daisy Josephine.

Rumors of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s marriage have not been confirmed by either party or their representatives.

