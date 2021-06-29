Who is Keeley Hazell? Everything to know about Jason Sudeikis’ new girlfriend as couple seemingly confirm relationship

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell were recently snapped in New York while on a public outing. The rumored couple was seen cozying up to each other as the latter wrapped her arms around the comedian’s arm.

PEOPLE first reported this along with the snaps, also confirming that the two were an item with an inside source.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis with their children, Otis and Daisy (Image via Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis was previously engaged to actor and director Olivia Wilde. They split in November 2020 after dating for nine years. The two share two children, son Otis (7) and daughter Daisy (4).

In January, a Page Six report broke the news that the “Booksmart” director had started dating former “One Direction” band member Harry Styles. The couple met on the sets of “Don’t Worry Darling.”

All about Jason Sudeikis’ new partner, Keeley Hazell

Keeley Hazell (Image via Instagram)

Keeley Rebecca Hazell is a British model and actress, who has collaborated with several magazines like Nuts, Zoo Weekly, Loaded, FHM, and Maxim.

The 34-year old model was born in Lewisham, London, on September 18th, 1986. She grew up in Grove Park, in South East London. Keeley Hazell comes from humble beginnings as her mother worked in a diner, and her father was a window fitter.

The “Horrible Bosses 2” star began her career in the fashion industry when she was 16 and left school to pursue a career as a hairdresser. She then won the “Search for a Beach Babe” contest by Daily Star at 17.

In December 2004, Keeley won The Sun’s contest for “Page 3 Idol,” which also brought her an exclusive modeling contract with The Sun. In 2005, she modeled as the front cover for Maxim Magazine’s June issue, and in the same year, she also appeared as the front cover model for FHM.

Keeley Hazell also appeared on the front page of Loaded and the Sun Magazine in 2006. Her “Keeley Calendar” sold over 30,000 copies in 2007, and the model also started her modeling agency, “Muse Management,” in 2008.

In 2009, she left modeling to pursue a career in acting. Hazell was cast in “Like Crazy” in 2011 and a TV mini-series “The Beauty Inside” in 2012. In 2013, she returned to modeling with Zoo Weekly, and a year later, she played Rex’s assistant in “Horrible Bosses 2.”

Keeley Hazell is best known in the film industry for playing “Bex” in the Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso,” where Jason Sudeikis plays the titular character.

It was reported that the couple met while filming Ted Lasso. A Page Six exclusive had also mentioned that a source said that Sudeikis was upset over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles dating.

However, that seems to be well in the past, with the “We’re the Millers” star dating now Keeley Hazell.

