Who is Kataluna Enriquez? Everything about the first trans woman to qualify for Miss USA

Filipino-American model Kataluna Enriquez made history by becoming the first trans woman to qualify for Miss USA. She qualified for the pageant after being crowned Miss Nevada on June 28th, 2021 in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture from the event. She donned a sparkling rainbow-colored gown for the coronation night and wrote:

“In honor of pride month and all of those who don’t get a chance to spread their colors.”

The official account of Miss Nevada US also posted a picture of Kataluna Enriquez alongside former Miss USA and current pageant director, Shanna Moakler.

Enriquez competed against 21 contestants in the Miss Nevada pageant and will be representing the region in the forthcoming Miss USA finals.

Also Read: Who is Ezra Furman? 34-year-old singer comes out as a transgender woman, reveals she is a mom

Who is Miss USA 2021 contestant Kataluna Enriquez?

Kataluna Enriquez hails from San Leandro, California and is currently based in Las Vegas, Nevada. After graduating from San Leandro High School in 2011, Kataluna Enriquez enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Las Vegas, where she studied fashion design.

Enriquez launched her own fashion brand Kataluna Kouture in 2016. In the same year, she went on to represent California in Transnation Queen USA and ended up winning the title on October 22nd, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Kataluna made it to Top 12 at Miss International Queen 2018, where she represented the US in Pattaya, Thailand. She also took part in Super Sireyna Worldwide in the same year.

She represented Hayward at Miss California USA in 2020. Last year, she began working at LGBTQ Health Care as a healthcare worker. Kataluna Enriquez came under the spotlight after being crowned Miss Silver State USA earlier this year.

She was also the first transgender woman to win the title that led her to compete in the Miss Nevada pageant. Enriquez told Fox5 at the time that the competition and victory was a “celebration of womanhood and diversity.”

“Miss Silver State was a great experience … to me it was honestly a celebration of womanhood and diversity and this celebration of being your true self.”

Kataluna Enriquez is also a rising social media influencer. Besides representing her own brand, she often collaborates with other popular brands on Instagram. She has also amassed a remarkable following on other social media platforms.

Twitter celebrates Kataluna Enriquez’s win at Miss Nevada

Kataluna Enriquez is the first trans woman to win both Miss Silver State USA 2021 and Miss Nevada USA 2021. However, her road to victory was not always easy. During her interview with Fox5, she also opened up about the obstacles she had to face before:

“I was [once] asked to provide documents that were invasive in my opinion physically asking me to get a letter from my doctor. It brought me back to time where I felt like I was not welcome.”

However, she was widely welcomed in the prelims of the Nevada pageant, ultimately winning the crown and making it to Miss USA 2021.

Enriquez’s win at Miss Nevada USA 2021 is being largely celebrated online. Several users took to Twitter to congratulate the Las Vegas native on her victory.

Congratulations, Kataluna Enriquez for winning Miss Nevada USA 2021!



With her win, she is the first ever transwoman to compete for the title of Miss USA, which will be held this coming November. The LGBTQ+ community is so proud of you!#MissUSA #MissUniverse #PRIDE #Pride2021 pic.twitter.com/ABHJaj2QpY — Puta de Manila (@PutaDeManila) June 28, 2021

A massive congratulations to our NEW Miss Nevada USA (and first ever 30 Days of Pride honoree) Kataluna Enriquez. As the first ever transgender Miss Nevada USA, this is a huge step towards equality!#lgbtq #Pride #pageant — The Pride Tree (@Pride_tree_lv) June 28, 2021

Tonight, Kataluna Enriquez became the first Transgender woman to win a Miss USA state title. She will represent Nevada as the first Trans woman to ever compete on the Miss USA stage! ☺️🏳️‍⚧️💞 Big W this Pride month!! pic.twitter.com/XP9rkUkafi — Monito P 🥽 (@swissboypnchbag) June 28, 2021

Congratulations KATALUNA ENRIQUEZ, the newly crowned Miss Nevada USA!!!



History has been made. Good luck on your Miss USA journey!#RepresentationMatters #TransIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/F9LKXnFmTL — DeeDee Holliday 🏳️‍🌈 #FreeBritney (@deedeeholliday_) June 28, 2021

Congratulations to Miss Kataluna Enriquez the first transwoman to win Miss Nevada USA and to compete for Miss USA. So proud!! ❤️❤️❤️#MissNevadaUSA #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/wn6ugyfRpw — Jessy Dy, RN (@iamjessydy) June 28, 2021

History has been made.



Katalina Enriquez makes history as Nevada’s first Transgender to be crowned Miss Nevada USA 2021.



Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/W3zsjQjqJk — Kyn (@tapinwkyn) June 28, 2021

History has been made when Kataluna Enriquez, a Filipina transwoman, won today as Miss Nevada



She is now bound to Miss USA, representing Nevada. I can see her in Miss Universe wearing the same colors and waiving her own flags 🇵🇭🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈



Representation matters. Happy Pride!!!🌈 pic.twitter.com/sImsz43aDd — 赎买 (@heyitsmealexis) June 28, 2021

Kataluna Enriquez, Miss Nevada 2021 & a trans pinay.



She'll be the first trans woman to compete for Miss USA. 😍 pic.twitter.com/VvxnKWjMyy — 🌼 JP 🌼 (@theobscureme) June 28, 2021

Congratulations to Kataluna Enriquez for winning the Miss Nevada USA 2021! She is the first transgender woman to ever compete in Miss USA. She will represent Nevada in Miss USA 2021 on November 29, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Wish you luck babe! ❤️ #MissUSA #KatalunaEnriquez #LGBTQ — aç (@acyofiana_) June 28, 2021

Mela Habijan, who was crowned Miss Trans Global 2020 also joined the online celebrations and wrote:

“Our Trans Pinay sister, Kataluna Enriquez, made history today!”

OUR TRANS PINAY SISTER, KATALUNA ENRIQUEZ, MADE HISTORY TODAY! SHE WON MISS NEVADA 2021.



She will be the first trans woman to compete at the Miss USA Pageant! Yaaaaassss! Mabuhay ka, Sis Kataluna Enriquez! 👸🏾🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇵🇭❤️ pic.twitter.com/HRt4b3w2tM — Mela Habijan (@missmelahabijan) June 28, 2021

The Miss USA 2021 pageant is all set to be held on November 29th, 2021 at the Paradise Cove Theater, River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Kataluna Enriquez will be the second trans woman to compete in the Miss Universe pageant after Angela Ponce, if she wins Miss USA 2021.

Also Read: "I'm not going to live my life in fear anymore": Fans react as RuPaul's Drag Race star Laganja Estranja comes out as trans

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji