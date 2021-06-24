Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 online: Streaming details, airtime episodes, and more

The new season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars" will start airing this week. Season 6 will bring back 13 memorable contestants from past seasons. There will be a panel of guest judges that will include Angela Bassett, Charli XCX, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Tia Mowry.

The latest season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars" will also have special appearances by Angela Bassett, Tanya Tucker, and Miss Piggy. Ru herself will be there to look over the proceedings of RuPaul's Drag Race.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 streaming details

The new season will be available to stream on Paramount+. Audiences can still watch RuPaul's Drag Race using a VPN.

Residents of the U.S. can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 premiere, with the first two episodes on Thursday, June 24 at 3:00 a.m. ET on Paramount+. A new episode will be released weekly on Thursdays.

UK residents can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 on Netflix UK. The episodes will debut at the same time as mentioned earlier. Australian residents can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 on Stan, priced at AUD 10 per month.

What to expect

Just like RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5, Season 6 will bring in a new twist where audiences will see Queens playing a game within the game. This is the first time that RuPaul's Drag Race has been exclusive to a streaming service.

The queens in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 will compete for the $100,000 and a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame along with previous winners Chad Michaels, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, and Trinity the Tuck and Shea Coulee.

The list of returning queens in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 includes A’Keria C. Davenport, Eureka!, Ginger Minj, Jan, Jiggy Caliente, Kylie Sonique Love, Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serena ChaCha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity K. Bonet, and Yara Sofia.

