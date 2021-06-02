Fans rejoice as iCarly trailer marks return of favorites Nevel Papperman and Nora Dershlit

The iCarly trailer finally dropped, and there was a brief clip of Nevel Papperman returning to the show. Of course, fans are rejoicing over the news of the returning iCarly character.

Reed Alexander plays Nevel Papperman in the original iCarly series, and he is confirmed as Nevel for the reboot. In the short iCarly reboot trailer, plenty of the old antics from the Nickelodeon show were on display.

One that will be highly followed is the feud that Carly and her friends had with Nevel Papperman.

The #iCarly revival trailer features the return of fan favorites Nevel Papperman and Nora Dershlit. pic.twitter.com/FUliU47Igw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 1, 2021

In the original show, Nevel Papperman served as a bratty kid who had a lot of money. He was known to be an antagonist towards the Carly and Freddie group, and he typically caused them problems when he showed up.

His appearance in the trailer seems to support the same idea. Papperman has a devious look with what looks like metal on his arm and part of his face.

Those could simply be decorations, but no details have been given on the role that Nevel Papperman will play in iCarly. Fans will have to wait and watch for themselves when the show premieres.

Danielle Morrow, who plays Nora Dershlit, will also be making an appearance. Nora was an obsessed fan of the iCarly crew and the individuals themselves.

Fan reactions to Nevel Papperman and what to expect in the iCarly reboot

There has been hype building around the release of the iCarly reboot due to the show's earlier prevalence. On top of that, the show will retain much of the main cast that made up the original story.

HOLD ON... WE’RE GETTING BACK PRINCIPLE FRANKLIN, NEVEL PAPPERMAN, NORA DERSHLIT ANDDDD FREDDIE’S MOM??? WE WONNN #iCarly pic.twitter.com/yJ0eYiHG9y — alex (@shhurii) June 1, 2021

NEVEL PAPPERMAN IS BACK pic.twitter.com/d2g3xgyeQH — auti (@thisiskick) June 1, 2021

NEVEL PAPPERMAN IS BACK ON THE ICARLY REBOOT!!! I REPEAT, NEVEL PAPPERMAN IS BACK ON THE ICARLY REBOOT!!! pic.twitter.com/S9KEtZ92zP — auti (@thisiskick) June 1, 2021

Carly, Spencer, and Freddie will all have their original cast playing them, along with characters like Freddie's mom and Nevel Papperman. Carly's best friend Sam will not be returning to the show due to Jennette McCurdy having no interest in returning.

Instead, Laci Mosley will join the cast as a new character named Harper, and she will join the crew filled with antics.

NEVEL PAPPERMAN !:!!:!/!:!4!/??-??3??2 SOLD ! https://t.co/HP0S36ONSo — l y k a (@leekyuhh) June 1, 2021

I’m really curious and a little optimistic about this revival!



Also Spencer cussed 😂



And Nevel Papperman is back ! https://t.co/XPJd4rl3EY — ScorbunnyDream MAJOR CARTOON,ANIME,GAMES FAN (@ScorbunnyD) June 1, 2021

The iCarly reboot itself comes nearly ten years after the original show ended. It's a massive hiatus, and the crew will pick up in their twenties, where so much has changed.

Carly and Freddie will continue to navigate life as they're older, and Spencer is still there in the old apartment with them to help with their usual iCarly stunts.

OK Nevel papperman & Ms.benson on the trailer for iCarly!! 🥺🥺 — steph🌹 (@c0rtezstephanie) June 2, 2021

Fans looking forward to Nevel Papperman and the premier of iCarly will need to watch on Paramount+, the live stream service. The first three episodes will premiere on June 17th, while the subsequent ten episodes will premiere week after week.