Cowboy Bebop: All you need to know about the Netflix live-action series including cast, release date and more

Fans of the original Cowboy Bebop have new reasons to be excited about the release of the live-action series.

Netflix is currently hosting Geeked Week, a promotional event in which new information on shows like Cowboy Bebop will be released. It was on the second day of Geeked Week that some of the cast members of Cowboy Bebop made an appearance in a video clip to provide fans with some new information.

John Cho, who will be playing Spike, along with Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir, all showed up in the clip. They revealed a premiere date for the live-action Cowboy Bebop and provided an update on production so far.

Fans will be happy to know that production wrapped up around March this year, and the premiere will take place sometime this fall. Unfortunately, fans may need to wait for an exact date later on.

Fans may have also noticed a theme that was apparent in the clip. The cast were dancing to "Tank," which is a song composed by Yoko Kanno, the original composer of the anime. Along with the music, the cast was in their costumes to resemble the anime characters in the show.

Additional details for Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop series

The Cowboy Bebop anime has a large fan following and is widely considered a must-watch series. Original fans had watched the anime unfold in the late 90s, and it has been recommended ever since.

Cowboy Bebop itself is about a group of bounty hunters who travel around the galaxy in search of expensive bounties. They appear to be misfits at first glance, which isn't unlike the dynamic in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Aside from John Cho playing Spike, Daniella Pineda is confirmed to be playing Faye, while Mustafa Shakir will be taking on the role of Jet.

Some fans may be wary of their favorite anime showing up as a live-action series on Netflix. In the past, live-action anime movies have been poorly made or poorly received, and fans have become far more critical. The good news, however, is that Yoko Kanno is officially on the project as the series composer.

Fans will just have to wait until this fall to see if the show can live up to the hype.

