"I'm not going to live my life in fear anymore": Fans react as RuPaul's Drag Race star Laganja Estranja comes out as trans

Popular "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Laganja Estranja recently came out as a trans woman. The star entertainer has come out after performing as a drag queen for nearly a decade, and her coming out arrives just in time for pride month.

In a recent interview with EW, the drag performer opened up about finding her true identity. Laganja Estranja shared that she is proud to identify as a trans woman, saying:

"I'm not going to live my life in fear anymore."

In the same interview, the 32-year-old talked about people who inspired her to come out to the world proudly.

"There are so many other women around me who've inspired me to come forward today, and it's because of their fight and their struggle that I'm able to really do this and say that I'm nervous, but I'm not scared."

The cannabis activist also mentioned that performing onstage as a female for the past decade has helped her embrace her true identity. However, it was the personal feeling beyond the stage that made her feel "powerful."

"I just got my haircut, a very feminine cut, and in one week already, my life has changed. I'm able to come off stage and take my makeup off and still see a beautiful woman in the mirror. It's powerful."

Laganja Estranja also explained that her onstage personality was mainly for the general masses but her personal coming out is solely "for herself."

Fans react to Laganja Estranja coming out as a transgender woman

In her recent coming-out interview, the dancer and entertainer shared that she took time to figure out her actual identity.

"People think that when you're trans that you've wanted to be a girl your whole life; yes, that's partly true [for me], but it's also true that I've wanted to be male my whole life to fit into what society deems as normal."

Laganja Estranja further explained:

"But, that isn't my truth, and I'm daring to take this on. I tried to be male and be in-between and nonbinary. The truth is I'm a feminine entity, and I can live this life."

Estranja rose to fame after her appearance in the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Although the recording artist was eliminated in the eighth episode of the show, she earned the love of fans all across the globe.

The same fans were delighted to embrace her coming out. They immediately took to Twitter to provide the artist with immense love and support online. Laganja Estranja also thanked her fans for being supportive.

Congratulations mama!! @LaganjaEstranja you are such a beautiful queen!! Keep doing you! Love you so much!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/9eLKWQaYEU — sinta🥀 (@madameTres) June 16, 2021

I'm so happy for you, queen! We love you, @LaganjaEstranja https://t.co/nTLVAh1usg — ℍ 𝕐 𝔸 𝕂 𝕀 ℕ 𝕋 ℍ 𝕆 𝕊 (@MKFierce) June 16, 2021

Ms.Laganja is a queen❤️ and we love her for it. 👏👏👏👏@LaganjaEstranja — . (@InglouriousBee) June 16, 2021

I’m so happy for laganja estranja i love her — eva ↯ the ultimate cowboy (@rqzzmatazz) June 16, 2021

Congratulations to @LaganjaEstranja for your coming out, you can be so proud of you ❤️ love you so much!! — ⩔ aijo | gay ✪ (@AijoSennen) June 16, 2021

@LaganjaEstranja so happy for you and proud of you ❤️ — sverre (@ohwelloakley) June 16, 2021

@LaganjaEstranja congrats girl 💖 I love you and am very proud of you 😘🏳️‍⚧️✨ — mag (@mmmaaaggggg) June 16, 2021

@LaganjaEstranja so much love queen. Ur so beautiful as a person and a soul. Happy pride month to you love. — 𝚗𝚊𝚗𝚒 🎰 (@nahhneee) June 16, 2021

I know, not even that long ago, so many of my TRANS sisters & brothers did not received the love & support I’m receiving today in coming out. I recognize how privileged I am, & I want to say THANK YOU to all of those who came before me and made it so today could be joyous! 🏳️‍⚧️🙏🏼❤️ — Laganja Estranja (@LaganjaEstranja) June 15, 2021

So proud of @LaganjaEstranja for her strength and grace in sharing her story with us and honouring our trans siblings who have and still struggle to live their truth. I know her honesty will be a beacon of hope to so many out there 💚 love you lots babes! https://t.co/wSZmmjvW4M — Moi (@me_thedragqueen) June 16, 2021

@LaganjaEstranja you should feel so beautiful, because you are! What a babe ❤️ i wish you all the luck and happiness in the world ❤️ #LGBTQ #support pic.twitter.com/D5JiyZQCPw — nikki (@nikki10791197) June 16, 2021

During the interview above, Laganja Estranja also talked about her physical transition phase. She mentioned that the process of transformation differs from one person to another.

"Glam doesn't make you a woman; it makes you a woman to people outside. Gender is performative, and what we wear is an extension of what we feel on the inside."

She further elaborated:

"Once this is out, and once people know, I'm going to be freer to explore what it means to be a woman on the inside. The dressing part? I've got it down, but that's not what makes you a woman."

Laganja Estranja also revealed that she is looking forward to being "part of a wave of change."

"I'm so happy. I feel so beautiful and empowered, and, finally, I'm looking back at who I am in the mirror, and it's such an incredible feeling. If anyone is struggling with it, breathe and accept it because once you do, it's incredibly empowering."

The Texas native also shared that her family has been very supportive of her coming out.

As Laganja Estranja proudly celebrates her identity, fans continue to pour in their support and warm wishes for the legendary performer.

