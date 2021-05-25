WATCH: BTS drops Butter dance practice video and fans can't get enough of it

K-pop boy group BTS has finally dropped the dance practice video of their song “Butter!” Sharing their excitement and love for BTS’ dance practice video, fans trended #버터소년단 and #BTS_Butter all over Twitter.

BTS’s Recording Breaking Song: “Butter”

YouTube confirms that @BTS_twt's 'Butter' Official MV has set a new all-time record for the biggest YouTube music video Premiere with over 3.9 million peak concurrents, breaking Dynamite's record (3 million peak concurrents).https://t.co/EkURYqqXNV pic.twitter.com/5YFdFl2dah — 방탄소년단 Publicity™⁷🧈 (@BTSPublicity) May 22, 2021

Described as BTS’ latest summer anthem, “Butter,” has been dominating charts around the globe. It hasn’t even been a week since the group released “Butter,” and it has already broken records set by their previous single, “Dynamite.” From Spotify to YouTube, BTS and ARMY have been hitting new milestones with this song. “Butter” is the group’s second English single, following “Dynamite” that was released in 2020.

BTS drop “Butter” dance practice video

With dance moves as smooth as butter, the “Butter” choreography completely matches the relaxed vibe of the song. The distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds along the choreography are a perfect combination to show off the dancing skills. BTS added their fans to the choreography by forming the word “ARMY” during the later part of the song.

A glimpse at BTS' dance studio

This new dance studio!!! ITS LITERALLY OUT OF THIS WORLD! IM INTIMIDATED BY IT!

Like ngl,I was distracted by the studio!!! @BTS_twt — Tanzaghi ⁷🧈 (@TaeBae19951230) May 25, 2021

Remember BTS old dance studio? When BTS uses newspapers to wipe their foggy mirror so they can see their reflection? Look at how big their new dance studio is, a big dance studio for the biggest boy band in the world. pic.twitter.com/voOM3K2rhT — ian ♡'s tannies 🧈 (@suga_rdadii) May 25, 2021

their choreography plus the new dance studio are so lit 🔥

LET IT ROLL WITH BTS pic.twitter.com/PaMOnzVmaR — jys₊✜˚.⁷⟭⟬ | bts & txt are coming (@myheartisOHMY) May 25, 2021

Fans were eager to see the interior of HYBE label's new building, especially the places BTS would be using and practicing. The "Butter" dance practice video fulfilled every fan's wishes, giving a sneak peak of the spacious dance studios at the new HYBE building.

Fans react to BTS' "Butter" dance practice video

BTS’ “Butter” dance practice video surpassed 1 million likes just within 22 minutes of its release! From fans to reactors, everyone shared their love for the “Butter” dance practice video all over social media.

ARMY flooded social media sites with their praise and love for each member as well as the whole group. From the dance break to the intro of "Butter," fans discussed their favorite part of the choreography. They also shared which members they thought stood out the most during this era.

butter’s dance practice & choreo in general is so nice to watch they rly look like they’re having so much fun she’s joining dynamite dance break as one of my fave bts dance moments for sure — bear #1 🐻‍❄️⁷ (@userbfIy) May 25, 2021

let's talk about seokjin in butter dance practicepic.twitter.com/MlaJpiMa3O — MAYCEE ⁷ ⟭⟬ STREAM BUTTER 💛🧈 (@seokjinmylabsss) May 25, 2021

The reason why BTS dance practice videos are 100 times better is that the direct camera and no changing angles shows each step clearly & because it’s BTS it’s so clean & charismatic 💜 — nish⁷ (BUTTER) (@ddaeng_girl3095) May 25, 2021

BUTTER DANCE BREAK ON THEIR DANCE PRACTICE AAAAA pic.twitter.com/zKyxPhib79 — vela⁷ ♡ koo (@vminsoulmie) May 25, 2021

ok but on another note the vocals were smooth af, the confidence and swagger was on 100, even outside of the dance break the choreo was a lot more like layered than I expected? just like the formation changes and suave vibe. Need a Butter dance practice/perf vers ASAP — 𝓂⁷: (@moonchiile) May 24, 2021

butter dance practice makes my eyes feel a whole lot healthier, idk how that correlates but yeah i am addicted to it — ‏ً (@TETEHOUR) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, in related news, BTS debuted their very first live performance for “Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held on May 24th. The boy group also took home all four awards they were nominated for at the 2021 BBMAs.