WATCH: BTS drops Butter dance practice video and fans can't get enough of it

K-pop boy group BTS has finally dropped the dance practice video of their song “Butter!” Sharing their excitement and love for BTS’ dance practice video, fans trended #버터소년단 and #BTS_Butter all over Twitter.
BTS’s Recording Breaking Song: “Butter”
Described as BTS’ latest summer anthem, “Butter,” has been dominating charts around the globe. It hasn’t even been a week since the group released “Butter,” and it has already broken records set by their previous single, “Dynamite.” From Spotify to YouTube, BTS and ARMY have been hitting new milestones with this song. “Butter” is the group’s second English single, following “Dynamite” that was released in 2020.
BTS drop “Butter” dance practice video
With dance moves as smooth as butter, the “Butter” choreography completely matches the relaxed vibe of the song. The distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds along the choreography are a perfect combination to show off the dancing skills. BTS added their fans to the choreography by forming the word “ARMY” during the later part of the song.
A glimpse at BTS' dance studio
Fans were eager to see the interior of HYBE label's new building, especially the places BTS would be using and practicing. The "Butter" dance practice video fulfilled every fan's wishes, giving a sneak peak of the spacious dance studios at the new HYBE building.
Fans react to BTS' "Butter" dance practice video
BTS’ “Butter” dance practice video surpassed 1 million likes just within 22 minutes of its release! From fans to reactors, everyone shared their love for the “Butter” dance practice video all over social media.
ARMY flooded social media sites with their praise and love for each member as well as the whole group. From the dance break to the intro of "Butter," fans discussed their favorite part of the choreography. They also shared which members they thought stood out the most during this era.
Meanwhile, in related news, BTS debuted their very first live performance for “Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held on May 24th. The boy group also took home all four awards they were nominated for at the 2021 BBMAs.