Butter by BTS makes a massive debut on Spotify with 11 million streams in 24 hours and over 146 million views on YouTube

BTS has officially set another record with the premiere of their catchy new single, “Butter.” All eyes are set on the newly released disco-pop track on Spotify, which has earned a historic distinction on the platform for its flabbergasting streaming numbers.
So far, it has been reported that the South Korean megaband’s hit single has earned over 11.042 million global Spotify streams as of May 21, 2021. The song has shattered the opening day record Spotify held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” (10.977 million as of May 10, 2019).
BTS’ "Butter" holds second spot with its debut on the global Spotify chart. The top spot is currently owned by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” (12.192 million), the third single from her massive hit debut album, “SOUR.”
“Butter” is the second English-language single by the K-pop boy band, which follows their critically acclaimed Billboard Hot No. 1 hit “Dynamite” released in 2020. The song is listed at No.19 on the global Spotify chart with 3.421 million streams so far.
BTS competes with Olivia Rodrigo's single on Spotify Global charts
In the U.S., the K-pop disco-pop track debuted in the 10th spot with 1.917 million streams, which is still the band’s best so far.
On YouTube, BTS has shattered the record set by their music video premiere. “Butter” has set a new record with over 3.9 million peak concurrents compared to the band’s previously held record with “Dynamite,” which got over three million views.
YouTube has confirmed that the megaband currently holds the top two spots for the biggest premiere to date.
“Butter” also holds the biggest 24-hour debut in the video platform’s history with 101.1 million views. Blackpink’s “How You Like That” had the record prior with 86.3 million views.
Overall, “Butter” has garnered over 146 million views so far on YouTube. And clearly, the number isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon.
So far, fans have gone wild, flooding social media with tributes to the megaband group for shattering records left and right. Readers can find some of the tweets below.
The second English single has earned additional views from the instrumental version, which debuted at the 43rd spot on the global Spotify chart with 1.883 million streams.
It looks like the hit single will be competing against Rodrigo’s break-out album songs as they face off for next week’s top spot.
