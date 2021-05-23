Butter by BTS makes a massive debut on Spotify with 11 million streams in 24 hours and over 146 million views on YouTube

BTS has officially set another record with the premiere of their catchy new single, “Butter.” All eyes are set on the newly released disco-pop track on Spotify, which has earned a historic distinction on the platform for its flabbergasting streaming numbers.

So far, it has been reported that the South Korean megaband’s hit single has earned over 11.042 million global Spotify streams as of May 21, 2021. The song has shattered the opening day record Spotify held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” (10.977 million as of May 10, 2019).

BTS’ "Butter" holds second spot with its debut on the global Spotify chart. The top spot is currently owned by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” (12.192 million), the third single from her massive hit debut album, “SOUR.”

“Butter” is the second English-language single by the K-pop boy band, which follows their critically acclaimed Billboard Hot No. 1 hit “Dynamite” released in 2020. The song is listed at No.19 on the global Spotify chart with 3.421 million streams so far.

BTS competes with Olivia Rodrigo's single on Spotify Global charts

In the U.S., the K-pop disco-pop track debuted in the 10th spot with 1.917 million streams, which is still the band’s best so far.

On YouTube, BTS has shattered the record set by their music video premiere. “Butter” has set a new record with over 3.9 million peak concurrents compared to the band’s previously held record with “Dynamite,” which got over three million views.

YouTube has confirmed that the megaband currently holds the top two spots for the biggest premiere to date.

“Butter” also holds the biggest 24-hour debut in the video platform’s history with 101.1 million views. Blackpink’s “How You Like That” had the record prior with 86.3 million views.

Overall, “Butter” has garnered over 146 million views so far on YouTube. And clearly, the number isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon.

So far, fans have gone wild, flooding social media with tributes to the megaband group for shattering records left and right. Readers can find some of the tweets below.

"Butter" Official MV has surpassed 147M views on YouTube. @BTS_twt — dee ☕💛 (@logmyg) May 23, 2021

Normally I don’t fangirl over BTS but jungkook’s stage presence is everything in this part of Butter pic.twitter.com/Xpqphwm8JY — SELPINK🖤💗 (@bpiinksel) May 23, 2021

if we break every record dynamite had set and set new ones with butter that would be bts' BIGGEST comeback goddamn keep on streaming hello — ree (@bleusvk) May 21, 2021

My heart is really beating so fast



BTS Butter surpassed 99M views, 1M more to 100M views



The time left before 1st 24 hrs ends is 2 hours and 20 minutes, keep streaming we shall break Dynamite record and we will pic.twitter.com/3VDXEAYUxI — ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬🧈(slow)📚 (@zergdouniot7) May 22, 2021

just want to let you know that 'Butter' breaks the all-time record for the biggest debut on the Spotify gobal chart with 11.04M streams! good morning army legends! 🧈 @BTS_twt — Inday Yoongi⁷🧈 (@yoonietangerine) May 22, 2021

⚠️LET'S GO TO NEW GUINNESS RECORD⚠️

GUYS, WE MUST GET IT!!! LET'S BREAK OUR OWN RECORD AND BRING A NEW INCREDIBLE RECORD TO OUR PRECIOUS BOYS!!! WE ARE POWER 💜 WE ARE ARMY#BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/D10oZCQyqw — ᗷ어T터💛🧈 (@LuckyHobiDay) May 21, 2021

Lost my connection. My first thing i read is YT deleted again. Did YT confirmed that we break the record. Please tell me. I am allnighter when the #Butter_BTS release. Thanks! — ᴮᴱ Mrs. Ey⁷💜 #BTS_Butter 💛 (@mom_eim) May 23, 2021

we can break the first day record army. we can still rise so please keep streaming — ⟬Sara Bangtan⁷🔥💜BUTTER is coming🥺🐤 (@SaraBangtan19) May 23, 2021

It will be 2 days since #BTS_Butter is released and we reached 145M views on ytube! It’s a good begining to break the 1 billion record 🙏🏼 #BTSARMY #SmoothLikeButter — Eso✨ (@lilmeeow03) May 23, 2021

Butter has now achieved Spotify Asia All-Kill, achieving number #1 on ALL existing spotify Asian charts



It’s the first song in Spotify HISTORY to debut with this achievement!#ButterBiggestDebut — milenna⁷ 🧈 (@taesoothe) May 22, 2021

BTS paved the way. #ButterBiggestDebut — kris 🍒 BUTTER WEEK (@krystaIsnow) May 22, 2021

Come on now BTS give us more than a NaMaStE....

Indian armys proving this time they are better than sharmaji ke beta/beti#Butter_BTS #ButterBiggestDebut pic.twitter.com/L7D5Jcopi6 — Prerna Kothari (@prernaskothari) May 22, 2021

BUTTER RECORD BREAKER!



-BIGGEST YOUTUBE DEBUT

-BIGGEST SPOTIFY DEBUT

-BUTTER (CAK)



BTS PAVED THE WAY#ButterBiggestDebut @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/IoFPHu9ovg — Mamshie Bang⁷ (@mamshiebang) May 22, 2021

The second English single has earned additional views from the instrumental version, which debuted at the 43rd spot on the global Spotify chart with 1.883 million streams.

It looks like the hit single will be competing against Rodrigo’s break-out album songs as they face off for next week’s top spot.

