Who is Alyssa Edwards? Meet RuPaul's Drag Race fame who highlighted AGT auditions

Alyssa Edwards, also known as Justin Johnson, became popular after appearing as a contestant on Season 5 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and Season 2 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars".

She became a fan favorite after her time on "RuPaul’s Drag Race". Alyssa Edwards is a performer and choreographer who lives in Mesquite, Texas. She is the owner and operator of a dance studio, Beyond Belief Dance Company.

She chose her stage name Alyssa as an homage to Alyssa Milano and her drag mother Laken Edwards. Alyssa’s mother was a former drag queen.

Alyssa Edwards's career

Alyssa has been a part of the judge’s panel of the 2010 California Entertainer of the Year pageant. She was also seen in the 2008 documentary "Pageant". The documentary is about the 34th Miss Gay America pageant of 2006.

Alyssa was among 14 drag queens competing for "RuPaul’s Drag Race" Season 5. She performed and won the ballet-themed main challenge in the “Black Swan: Why It Gotta Be Black?” episode.

Alyssa was eliminated in episode nine after a lip sync battle with Coco Montrese. She finished in sixth place. Alyssa then appeared as a special guest on the podcast series run by RuPaul and Michelle Visage called “RuPaul: What’s The Tee?” She has also featured among the thirty drag queens in Miley Cyrus’s 2015 VMA performance.

She has also appeared in a web series titled “Alyssa’s Secret”. It was produced and premiered through World of Wonder Productions. Alyssa Edwards was one of the 10 contestants in "RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars" Season 2 and finished in fifth place.

Alyssa released a makeup palette in 2019 in collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills. She appeared on "RuPaul’s Drag Race" Season 10 as a choreographer for PharmaRusical. She also appeared on Season 11 as a runway coach.

Alyssa Edwards’ Beyond Dance Group audition for America’s Got Talent Season 16

In the last episode of "America’s Got Talent", the first act was by Beyond Belief Dance. It was a girl dance group and their teacher was none other than Alyssa Edwards. The girls mentioned her as Justin, which is her original name as mentioned earlier. Here’s what Alyssa said during her appearance on the show,

“As a very shy young little boy, dance was the only way I could find the words to express myself. I teach that each and every day to these kids. I’m so very proud of you all and so very honored to be standing on the stage with you guys.”

Beyond Belief Dance was seen performing on the song “Nails, Hips, Hair, Heels” by Todrick Hall. The girls were dressed in black with neon accents and silver sleeves. The judges’ panel of "America’s Got Talent" has given the thumbs up to the Beyond Belief Dance for the next round.

