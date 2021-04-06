Bebe Rexha to perform at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is fast approaching, with the Showcase of the Immortals set to take place over this coming weekend (April 10th and 11th). More details about the event, which is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, have been released recently.

It was announced on Monday that Bebe Rexha will be performing at WrestleMania 37. According to a WWE press release, the star will be kicking off the event with a rendition of "America the Beautiful" during night one.

Speaking of her WrestleMania 37 appearance, Bebe Rexha said:

"I'm excited to sing 'America the Beautiful' at this year's WrestleMania. Being part of WWE's biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to performing for fans around the world."

Bebe Rexha is a Grammy-nominated and Diamond-certified singer-songwriter. She has appeared as a mentor on American Idol and as an advisor on The Voice. Rexha has also hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards and served as a guest judge on VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

Bebe Rexha will not be the only celebrity at WrestleMania 37

The most recent musical artist to showcase their talent at a WWE event was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. He performed his hit song "Booker T" at the Royal Rumble and was also involved in the men's match on the same night.

Since then, Bad Bunny has been on weekly episodes of RAW alongside Damian Priest and will be facing The Miz at WrestleMania 37.

Also present at Raymond James Stadium this weekend will be American YouTuber Logan Paul. Paul has been a recent addition to the storyline between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after Zayn began tagging him in tweets. Logan Paul appeared on last week's SmackDown and was recently confirmed to be a part of WrestleMania 37.