Who is Ezra Furman? 34-year-old singer comes out as a transgender woman, reveals she is a mom 

Singer Ezra Furman has revealed that she is a transgender woman and a mother. She shared a few photos of herself and one with her child. The child's face was blacked out.

Furman also shared a touching message with her announcement:

"I wanted to share with everyone that I am a trans woman, and also that I am a mom and have been for a while now, like 2+ years."

Who is Ezra Furman?

Furman is a musician and songwriter best known for her song "Love You So Bad," which was featured in the first season of Netflix's original series, "Sex Education." Her song, "Every Feeling," was featured on the show's soundtrack for the second season.

Furman rose to fame with her four-piece rock band, Ezra Furman and the Harpoons, who were active between 2006 and 2011. She recorded her first album, "The Year of No Returning," in 2012, without a record label, before releasing more material all year.

What Furman said about coming out as a trans woman

Furman shared that she had been hesitant to use the term "trans woman" and often described herself as non-binary, which she admits "maybe is still true." She continued:

"But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey."

What Ezra Furman said about being a mother

The singer also spoke about being a mother, admitting that she has been one for more than two years. She wrote:

About being a mom: there’s enough said in public about the magic of parenthood. It is beautiful and holy and I love it—that’s all on that subject. I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s.

Furman also said that she had declared motherhood given the lack of representation. She added that,

"We have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young. When our baby was born I had approximately zero examples that I had seen of trans women raising children."

She concluded by saying that she will be releasing more music soon.