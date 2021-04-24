Harry Styles set to "bare it all" for intimate scenes with David Dawson in "My Policeman," and Twitter is scandalized

Former One Direction member Harry Styles is officially set to don his birthday suit for a passionate scene with English actor Dawson Day in the upcoming film "My Policeman."

The 27-year old "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker is set to star in the film adaptation of Bethan Roberts' novel of the same name.

Harry Styles to go nude for sex scenes as he plays gay policeman in new movie https://t.co/EFKRYGhGCj pic.twitter.com/qJuuwMCCJP — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) April 21, 2021

According to multiple reports, Harry Styles is set to strip off as he takes up the role of gay policeman Tom Burgess in "My Policeman."

Several insiders have also claimed that Styles is willingly "throwing himself" into the role.

"Harry will be having s*x on screen and they want it to look as real as possible. The plan is to shoot two romps between Harry and David, then another scene where Harry is naked on his own"

In light of this raunchy revelation, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions from fans.

Twitter goes bonkers over Harry Styles' upcoming intimate scenes with David Dawson in "My Policeman"

In "My Policeman," Harry Styles will portray the role of gay policeman Tom Burgess, who marries schoolteacher Marion, played by "The Crown" actress Emma Corrin.

Advertisement

David Dawson plays the role of museum curator Patrick Hazelwood, who also happens to be Tom's lover in the film..

With the novel being set in Brighton during the 1950's, social constraints are at an all-time high. The rest of the story revolves around Tom and Patrick's taboo relationship and the rippling toll it takes on their personal lives.

This will be Styles' third major Hollywood role following Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" and "Don't Worry Darling," the latter of which is helmed by his current girlfriend Olivia Wilde and stars "Midsommar" actress Florence Pugh.

In an official statement to The Sun, an insider delved into further details regarding Harry Styles' upcoming role as a gay policeman:

"Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task. He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this film will really do that"

In light of Harry Styles venturing into NSFW territory, several fans soon took to Twitter to react to this racy development:

Harry Styles. My Policeman. Nude for sex scenes.

me: pic.twitter.com/xnmaj7NgYe — ana (@flickerofana) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

Harry chose violence with this movie pic.twitter.com/HBQRf9VNDH — mind of lo🛌 (@princes15747460) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

pic.twitter.com/QZevvYwXZW — Grace²⁸ IS SEEING LT IN SEPT (@finewalls1D) April 21, 2021

Me when i Me after knowing

found out that there's a

that Harry Styles sex scene

will be part of and they want it to

My Policeman looks real pic.twitter.com/hEtBRbpsXT — Rose◟̽◞̽ NOCHILLPHILIPPINES (@Annadores1d) April 22, 2021

Advertisement

Is it just me that doesn't wanna see Harry Styles naked in my policeman like idk the idea makes me uncomfortable i am not ready pic.twitter.com/Em9oOINMu2 — mo²⁸ larryfl0wer (@narcisandviolin) April 22, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like the hype surrounding "My Policeman" has just received a major shot in the arm.