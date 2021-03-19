Lil Nas X declares his love for Harry Styles as he shuts down "dressing style" comparisons

Montero Lamar Hill, popularly known as Lil Nas X, wants fans to stop comparing his fashion sense to that of Harry Styles.

Fans of Lil Nas X recently began to compare the two musicians' styles on Twitter. They believe that while Harry Styles continues to be lauded for his fashion choices, Lil Nas X isn't getting any recognition for the same.

been seeing post like these lately and i wanna say stop using me as a bait against harry styles. i love harry, if y’all fw what i wear say it without mentioning him. pic.twitter.com/vXtQ7qeHGx — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 18, 2021

When the ideas began to trend, Lil Nas X quickly took notice on Twitter and gave his thoughts on the matter. In a tweet, he stated that he wants fans to recognize his style without taking down Harry Styles in the process.

"Been seeing post like these lately and i wanna say stop using me as a bait against harry styles. i love harry, if y’all fw what i wear say it without mentioning him."

While many fans are in agreement with Lil Nas X and his views, others are adamant that he deserves more recognition for his fashion choices than Harry Styles.

Fans react to Lil Nas X and Harry Style fashion on Twitter

y’all can compliment one person without dragging someone else💀 — hayley🕷 ☂︎ (@spideysbitchee) March 18, 2021

It's obvious that both artists have been widely recognized for their own style. However, it's probably true that Harry Styles has received more attention. One of the reasons may be the amount of time he has spent collaborating with fashion houses in the industry.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X, on the other hand, does not play a big role in the fashion industry. However, the outfits he wears in public - at his shows or in his videos - are always recognized by fans and the industry alike.

king, imma have to disagree, bc they love to forget that black gay men are the blueprint😢 — stan chloe x halle (@twttheegemini) March 18, 2021

thank u. ppl always tryna set up artists against others for no reason — ً (@cabriax) March 18, 2021

Fans are still divided on the idea of appreciating both music artists. However, the general consensus is that they can appreciate one artist without dragging another.

Fans can do what they want to hype up their favorite artists as long as it does not tear anyone else down.