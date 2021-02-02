Fans react as Karl Jacobs and Quackity wish Harry Styles on his birthday

Karl Jacobs and Quackity were nice enough to wish Harry Styles on his birthday in their unique way.

Karl Jacobs is the most serious member of the Dream Team, but that's not saying much. He goes out of his way to get more friends for the team to play with and is very polite. Even when he's flirting with Corinna Kopf, he's stayed gentlemanly.

thanks for the promo daddy — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 16, 2021

He's now sent Harry Styles a tweet, wishing him a happy birthday. At the end of that tweet, he offered to play a game of Minecraft with the former One Direction star. His secondary account also came in to boost it.

vouch you guys should so do that!!! — karl too (@honkkarl) February 2, 2021

this is gonna show up in his verified tab 👍🏽dream’s won’t BAHAHAHAHA — ••daily•• (@DAILYDR3AMS) February 2, 2021

Quackity took a different approach, as is always the case with him. Quackity is the silly member of the Dream Team. Quackity saw Harry Styles' birthday tweet and decided to bring attention to it in his own way.

A quick "Yo harry" was all Quackity needed. Quackity is an interesting personality. He studies law, has traveled quite a bit, and has amassed a great following, but that has not changed him. He is still quite silly and enjoys self-deprecating humor.

Yo harry — Quackity (@Quackity) February 2, 2021

It's nice to see these two Minecraft streamers branching out.

Karl Jacobs branches out far more often than Quackity

Quackity rarely goes outside of his regular group of friends unless it's for a joke. He has tweeted about Harry Styles before, but that was in service to a joke as well.

i bet Harry Styles is intimidated by me — quackity4k (@quackity4k) January 22, 2021

Karl Jacobs is constantly going out of his way to make diverse contacts and expand his brand.

Hopefully, Quackity will follow Karl's lead soon, and the Dream Team will grow in popularity.

