Twitter responds with hilarious Lil Nas X x Tekashi 6ix9ine memes as exposed DMs scandal rages on

Controversial rapper Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" Hernandez is being incessantly trolled online after his alleged recent homophobic remark directed at Montero Lamar "Lil Nas X" Hill backfired on him.

Recently, the 24-year old seemed to take an unwarranted jibe at Lil Nas X's sexual orientation by commenting on DJ Akademik's Instagram post.

Akademiks had shared an article speaking about China's recent decision to reportedly make COVID-19 anal swab tests mandatory for all foreign travelers. In response to this post, Tekashi 6ix9ine commented, "Lil Nas X entered the chat" with a skull emoji.

His statement did not sit well with Lil Nas X, who decided to respond in his trademark manner.

In a retaliatory post on Twitter and Instagram, the 21-year-old shared a video of himself hilariously dancing to his song, "Call Me By Your Name," as he exposed Tekashi 6ix9ine for allegedly sliding into his DM's in October and February.

His caption simply read, "This you?"

In a snippet of their Instagram conversation, Tekashi 6ix9ine can be seen in Lil Nas X's DM's asking him if he wanted to hang out, only for the latter to brutally leave him on read.

As a result of his unexpected and savage response, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions. Most were in the form of hilarious Lil Nas X x Tekashi 6ix9ine memes.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine in viral TikTok, and fans are all for it

In his defense, Tekashi 6ix9ine immediately claimed that the DM's were fake. He showed his Instagram DM's to prove that he never had any interaction with Lil Nas X in the first place:

6ix9ine responds to Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/5fRA4231Yw — HipHipArchives33 (@archives33) March 4, 2021

"Before this sh*t even start, we're gonna nip this in the bud. This my gram right here, stop trying to play me."

Advertisement

However, it is interesting to note that there is a message request from Lil Nas X at the bottom of the video. This could imply that 6ix9ine might have very well deleted the messages, keeping in mind Instagram's "unsend message" option.

6ix9ine saying he didn’t send Lil Nas X a message when everybody knows we can unsend messages. not only that, he’s in his search bar and on his explore feed🥴 pic.twitter.com/ObpTmySocy — tee (@pretendliketee) March 4, 2021

Despite Tekashi 6ix9ine's best attempts to deny these claims, Twitter had none, taking advantage of the opportunity to come up with a slew of hilarious Lil Nas X memes:

LiL Nas X watching the internet go crazy after exposing 6ix9ine💀💀 pic.twitter.com/bClka43Qip — Bruno Bucciarati’s Wife (@Noinkii) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

usually i don’t condone outing but what lil nas x did to that r*p*st... I LIVE pic.twitter.com/a8C4IZ0nc3 — stream JAGUAR by victoria monet (@danniexmo) March 4, 2021

Lil Nas X leaving 6ix9ine on read is funny asf. Bro ain't want no parts pic.twitter.com/3nuJhYNLXa — Fidel's Nephew 🇯🇲 🇳🇬 (@castrowas95) March 4, 2021

6ix9ine after he DM’d Lil Nas X looking for some 69: pic.twitter.com/vKKK1gBvig — B. Gay (@bgay4real) March 4, 2021

Ima tell my Kids this was 6ix9ine and Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/g5g1YWRoz5 — Tony Cabrera-Steele (@_TonyCabrera) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

The icing on the shade cake is Lil Nas X leaving Teriyaki 69 on read pic.twitter.com/YS0tISpdqM — Cult of Person-ass-ity (@angryblkhoemo) March 5, 2021

We all knew someone was going to put 6ix9ine in his place, but who would’ve thought it would be Lil Nas X #6ix9ine #lilnasx pic.twitter.com/JkNw4gt6T4 — teee.bee特里🕷🧜🏾‍♂️ (@TerreB1999) March 4, 2021

if lil nas x just exposed 6ix9ine for tryna get a piece of the pie just imagine who else is in his DMs pic.twitter.com/bwroZwfn29 — r✰lph🧙🏾‍♂️ (@fcknggt) March 4, 2021

they said 6ix9ine is tryna 69 wit lil nas x??? pic.twitter.com/CCyQELKgFz — niggavision (@bIastforme) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

6ix9ine : “ That’s not me texting Lil Nas X that’s fake “



Everybody : pic.twitter.com/TsBAvLqBZa — A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) March 4, 2021

Lil nas x we love you for that😩 pic.twitter.com/oLJwLGTQIw — B (@bj_821) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Ayoooo 6ix9ine caught in 4K pic.twitter.com/tFr9Q5VLXw — 👼🏽 (@Laflame_World) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

6ix9ine after seeing this tweet: pic.twitter.com/wjvgJaj7X2 — The Simpsons Burner (@Simpsons_Burner) March 4, 2021

Not 6ix9ine literally asking for 69 from lilnasX pic.twitter.com/8xj0y283Fz — Adam (@adamgstn) March 4, 2021

Lil Nas said “Aht Aht! not so fast” pic.twitter.com/MCPdWnQhEg — Rodney Conyers, Jr (@rodneyconyersjr) March 4, 2021

Lil Nas opening 6ix9ine dm: pic.twitter.com/NyIt6GDC9Y — IG @ Drebaexo (@Drebae_) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

“Lil nas x has entered the chat💀💀💀” pic.twitter.com/qZ4LLBnJC6 — Chief (@lherealchieff) March 4, 2021

This tea is exceptionally good today pic.twitter.com/O1m7eqoT4h — 𝖍𝖊𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖗𝖊𝖎 (@reina_rose29) March 4, 2021

UR A MENACE. WE LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/1KhrkNYGFY — ✨Lightning ⚡️McQueer✨ (@rekcut__) March 4, 2021

6ix9ine be like “I was just trying to make some music with him” 😭 pic.twitter.com/CZor3tRfWR — like MJ doctor, they killin’ me (@mulatablaatina) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

DL celebrities unsending their dms to Lil Nas X:pic.twitter.com/IJSZilRcie — Tsun @ (@tsuntsunyume) March 4, 2021

How everyone feels about 6ix9ine after Lil Nas X posted the receipt: pic.twitter.com/zTbsripG1o — insubordinate and churlish (@iTalkWet) March 4, 2021

6ix9ine leaving town without seeing Lil Nas X💀 pic.twitter.com/w6SbaSNXuF — T1❄️ (@jackabee46) March 4, 2021

Every rapper that slide into Lil Nas X dms right now: pic.twitter.com/rQZAMxNYVr — ✨ (@TamaraAisha2) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

DJ Akademiks when he found out 6ix9ine shot his shot with Lil Nas X instead of him, while he been patiently waiting pic.twitter.com/DRCCKnnYNz — Luka Jordan Bryant (@bryant_luka) March 4, 2021

As the memes continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine has ended up getting much more than he bargained for by taking on Lil Nas X.

From grabbing headlines with his recent feuds with Meek Mill and Cardi B to being savagely roasted courtesy of Lil Nas X's recent expose, the 24-year-old certainly seems to have developed a knack for hilariously self-sabotaging himself lately.