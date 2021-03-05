Twitter responds with hilarious Lil Nas X x Tekashi 6ix9ine memes as exposed DMs scandal rages on

Controversial rapper Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" Hernandez is being incessantly trolled online after his alleged recent homophobic remark directed at Montero Lamar "Lil Nas X" Hill backfired on him.
Recently, the 24-year old seemed to take an unwarranted jibe at Lil Nas X's sexual orientation by commenting on DJ Akademik's Instagram post.
Akademiks had shared an article speaking about China's recent decision to reportedly make COVID-19 anal swab tests mandatory for all foreign travelers. In response to this post, Tekashi 6ix9ine commented, "Lil Nas X entered the chat" with a skull emoji.
His statement did not sit well with Lil Nas X, who decided to respond in his trademark manner.
In a retaliatory post on Twitter and Instagram, the 21-year-old shared a video of himself hilariously dancing to his song, "Call Me By Your Name," as he exposed Tekashi 6ix9ine for allegedly sliding into his DM's in October and February.
His caption simply read, "This you?"
In a snippet of their Instagram conversation, Tekashi 6ix9ine can be seen in Lil Nas X's DM's asking him if he wanted to hang out, only for the latter to brutally leave him on read.
As a result of his unexpected and savage response, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions. Most were in the form of hilarious Lil Nas X x Tekashi 6ix9ine memes.
Lil Nas X trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine in viral TikTok, and fans are all for it
In his defense, Tekashi 6ix9ine immediately claimed that the DM's were fake. He showed his Instagram DM's to prove that he never had any interaction with Lil Nas X in the first place:
"Before this sh*t even start, we're gonna nip this in the bud. This my gram right here, stop trying to play me."
However, it is interesting to note that there is a message request from Lil Nas X at the bottom of the video. This could imply that 6ix9ine might have very well deleted the messages, keeping in mind Instagram's "unsend message" option.
Despite Tekashi 6ix9ine's best attempts to deny these claims, Twitter had none, taking advantage of the opportunity to come up with a slew of hilarious Lil Nas X memes:
As the memes continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine has ended up getting much more than he bargained for by taking on Lil Nas X.
From grabbing headlines with his recent feuds with Meek Mill and Cardi B to being savagely roasted courtesy of Lil Nas X's recent expose, the 24-year-old certainly seems to have developed a knack for hilariously self-sabotaging himself lately.