PewDiePie destroys "snitch" 6ix9ine in brutal Cocomelon diss track, challenges him to "legal fight"

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg might have just delivered the year's most savage diss track, titled "Coco," in which he brutally roasts close competitor Cocomelon, rapper Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" Hernandez, and even JK Rowling!

The YouTuber has been advertising an upcoming diss track directed at Cocomelon, a popular children's nursery rhyme channel on YouTube, for quite some time.

Often deemed the "Second Great Subscriber War" after his original feud with Indian music giant T-Series, PewDiePie has been engaged in "conflict" with Cocomelon ever since they crossed 100 million subscribers on YouTube.

Keeping that in mind, he recently released a diss track titled "Coco," in which he wages war against them by hilariously enlisting the help of children.

From mocking their content to roasting parents who have been responsible for their insane growth, PewDiePie leaves no stone unturned in delivering a diss track for the ages.

However, what has now become a talking point is the brutal references to controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine throughout the song, as PewDiePie roasted him quite savagely.

Twitter reacts as PewDiePie's "Coco" lyrics fires shots at Tekashi 6ix9ine

Advertisement

Throughout the 3 minute 53-second banger of a diss track, PewDiePie dons various popular attire, which includes a subtle nod to characters such as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho, Mr Rogers from the popular Mister Rogers' Neighbourhood show, as well as a custom-made traditional Samurai outfit.

pewdiepie with the based american psycho reference pic.twitter.com/iwM3MZYL00 — Ｂ ｏ ｗ ｉ ｅ (@BitchAssBowie) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

Pewdiepie be dressing up like Mr Rogers pic.twitter.com/T5c6CduJvX — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ცɿՐძ 🐦 (@QwertysAdvocate) February 14, 2021

Awh man! He does look really sick in that armor 💕

You can even see all the tiny popcultuur references we've put in there. #coco #pewdiepie #ValentinesDay #cosplay pic.twitter.com/sOEHp2pAqa — Mistvein (@mistvein) February 14, 2021

Pop culture references aside, the most striking bit of the video is the portion where PewDiePie fires shots at rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's controversial past, especially when he snitched on his fellow gang members in court.

The savage lyrics read:

"Don't tell your mama, don't be a f*****g snitch, don't be like 6ix9ine, that rainbow f*****g b***h."

"Rainbow b***h, hair too bright, he a dumb dumb who can fight, fight, fight. Don't eat lead paint, or you'll cry, cry, cry like 6ix9ine, -9ine-9ine."

However, the killer line appears right at the end of the video, where the 31-year-old directly challenges the rapper to a legal fight before signing off with one final diss:

"I'm just playing Coco, you know I love you, Not 6ix9ine, though, ankle-monitor-wearing c**t, I challenge you in a legal fight. Otherwise, you's a rainbow b***h."

Advertisement

From telling kids to be wary of 6ix9ine when they come out of their bathtubs to hilariously including a JK Rowling spoiling Harry Potter reference, the Coco diss track is one hell of a pulsating ride.

Twitter had a field day reacting to it, flooding social media with a barrage of responses:

6ix9ine exist



Pewdiepie: and i took that personally pic.twitter.com/lFON8iDr69 — Sabina :) (@marce_b03) February 14, 2021

pewdiepie would absolutely demolish that rainbow imp — shuri ☁️ (@shuriwyd) February 14, 2021

Pewdiepie dissing 6ix9ine the whole time for no apparent reason is the best of the song. Shit’s lit as always Felix. pic.twitter.com/u89x5UsQqp — vertigo (@jgeybp) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

Pewds would whoop his ass — Mase (@Masonpierce10) February 14, 2021

Me watching a pewdiepie and 6ix9ine rap beef begin pic.twitter.com/OqyZiX2Ns0 — Luke Mosiman (@Luke_Mosiman) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

Pewdiepie just dropped a banger !

Go check out #coco on his Youtube channel guys.

6ix9ine is currently crying to his mommy ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

That rainbow b*tch !#Pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/MPVGIZoLGa — Tejas Budhwal (@TBudhwal) February 14, 2021

PEWDIEPIE DRAGGING 6IX9INE I LOVE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/18scMB2PhR — nicole (@pttercrux) February 14, 2021

Bro went so hard on six nine love it #pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/ss8Nrri0xb — Domino (@xDomin0) February 14, 2021

Ayo PewDiePie was dissin 6ix9ine like 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yBfAjt2VeG — KB 👀 (@KBInsomniaddict) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

pewdiepie dragging 6ix9ine by the neck for no reason is music to my ears. i love it here

pic.twitter.com/HaRcZ2v0nZ — clairee celebrates hobiuary🌻 (@jkscorset) February 15, 2021

With Coco raking in millions of views already, it seems like PewDiePie has knocked it out of the park yet again, as an apt challenger to "B***h Lasagna's" crown appears to have risen.

It now remains to be seen what is Tekashi 6ix9ine's reaction to PewDiePie's recent call out, as fans have already started choosing sides if a hypothetical fight does indeed take place between the two!