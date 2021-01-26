PewDiePie debuts as a Vtuber, faces backlash online

The world's biggest YouTuber, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, has officially made his debut as a Vtuber, and a section of the internet is not happy.

The 31-year old recently made his highly-anticipated return to streaming, with an unexpected "reverse face reveal" in tow.

Following the footsteps of faceless YouTubers such as Dream and Corpse Husband, PewDiePie announced that henceforth, he would be streaming under the guise of a digital avatar. The motivation behind taking this decision was jokingly deemed as an "attempt to stay relevant."

Soon enough, in his second Minecraft stream since his return, PewDiePie unveiled his Vtuber avatar, a more slick and polished upgrade on the anime avatar he seemed to be using initially, replete with a vest and tie:

HOLY SHIT THEY WERE RIGHT



PEWDIEPIE'S IN HIS VTUBER PHASE NOW WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/S7ju0enXTl — a bagel? 🥯 (@artforbagels) January 25, 2021

While fans lauded his new avatar as an innovative approach, it ended up invoking the ire of the online community, especially the Vtuber section.

From calling him out for his past racist remarks to leveling further allegations against him, things soon turned ugly as the community condemned his decision to become a Vtuber.

They believed he was merely cashing in on the trend, all at the expense of the "original" Vtubers. This ultimately opened up a whole new Pandora's box online, as fans and critics duked it out.

Twitter reacts to PewDiePie becoming a Vtuber

Throughout his extremely successful streaming career, PewDiePie has often been known to experiment with an eclectic range of games and personas, most of which have been warmly received by the general public.

While his recent Vtuber experiment might very well have been in jest, as a temporary one, by the looks of it, it seems to have triggered Vtubers.

Here are some reactions, as incensed creators took to Twitter to vent their grievances with the Swedish star:

It probably won't end for a while and will escalate from here.#ENVTuber #VTuber pic.twitter.com/jgaOWYSzz5 — VTuber & VTuber Fan Cringe (@VTuberCringe) January 25, 2021

I dont really mind him being a vtuber but im worried about his fanbase entering the community — ReeDux (@Ree_Dux) January 25, 2021

this will be the extent of my commentary on pewdiepie being a vtuber now: fuck off no racists allowed pic.twitter.com/esfWsMonfH — lillie! | space bunny AI #ENVtuber | 🐇☄️ (@laureIthrone) January 25, 2021

GUESS WHO’S CANCELLED: Pewdiepie getting backlash after doing a reverse face reveal and becoming Vtuber. Some expressed concern over what effect it could have on Vtuber community saying “do you really want edgy audience alongside of all the white supremacists in the audience.” pic.twitter.com/lvt29elQ97 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

could we maybe not celebrate pewdiepie joining the vtuber community when he's racist and anti-semitic — Lumine 🌟 ENVtuber (Pre-debut) (@LumineTheWitch) January 26, 2021

Tbh if you support Pewdiepie and his racist anti-semtic shit please unfollow, block, and get out of my sight. And I don't care if he's becoming a VTuber, he's still a shitty person.



Human rights are more important than silly anime avatars playing video games #VTuberUprising — Nino Azalea 💜 PNGTuber Onee-san~! (@NinoAzalea) January 26, 2021

Another section took a more level-headed approach, defending PewDiePie's decision:

Why do people get so mad for the simplest crap its just a vtuber model from a very large youtube account that can provide a grand influence to many like for fuck sakes internet — C🌸smic (@Starter_Card) January 26, 2021

Pewdiepie using a Vtuber model without mentioning wtf a Vtuber is is probably the best way of acknowledging it while making sure there wouldn’t be a huge influx of his fans showing up — Cynga #TeamGodzilla 🦖👑 (@cyngapra) January 26, 2021

+he’s apologized for it multiple times, and he’s probably donated more money to charity then you’ll see in your lifetime. So kindly fuck off — FG69 (@_Jaylen) January 25, 2021

Personally pewdiepie is pretty cool in my opinion. And its quite obvious that he is memeing and in no way serious about becoming a vtuber. So I guess just understand its a joke and if you don't like him thats ok? — ENVTUBER | YesMommi | Local Spoopy Vampiress (@YesMommi) January 25, 2021

vtuber gatekeepers are trying to cancel pewdiepie for trying it out and i just find that very annoying. — 🌧zekrezi🌧 (@zekrezi) January 25, 2021

He admitted he did some crazy stuff to get clout and views but he couldn’t care less about doing stuff like that ever again and want no part in controversies. He probably had the best character development on YouTube and see his maturity grow as a person was great. — Astraea (@AstraeaStarz) January 25, 2021

so vtubers are pissed caz pewdiepie made a video where he is a vtuber. although the model is shit but that was the fucking joke. dont fucking gatekeep ur community thats not even good for ur own community pic.twitter.com/0LHcPknQli — sheo (@lordSheo_) January 26, 2021

While he has had his fair share of controversies, PewDiePie has taken accountability for his actions and received praised for his character development.

One hot trend on the internet right now is that of a virtual YouTuber or a Vtuber, which has received a significant boost during the pandemic.

A phenomenon that typically involves an anime-inspired digital avatar of a live-streamer, the Vtuber trend is immensely popular in Japan. It seems to be gaining a stronghold in the west too.

The backlash that PewDiePie seems to be facing now is quite similar to the one Imane "Pokimane" Anys had to deal with when she announced her debut as a Vtuber.

As a whole new debate rages online, it remains to be seen what the longevity of PewDiePie's Vtuber career ultimately ends up looking like.