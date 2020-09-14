Pokimane is now a Vtuber and the internet is not happy 

Imane "Pokimane" Anys maybe one of the most popular streamers in the world at the moment, but of late, she just can't seem to catch a break.

The 24-year-old Twitch star recently made her much-awaited return to streaming after a month-long hiatus, with the hope of starting afresh.

Considering the controversies she's found herself embroiled in lately, which range from her boyfriend rumors to her 'simp' army of fans, many believed that a break was best suited for her. She returned on the 12th of September, amidst much fanfare and seemed to be in a chirpy mood, interacting with her fans and even going on to stream Among Us.

However, she now seems to be facing the heat from a section of the online community yet again, courtesy to her recent Twitter post where she announced her debut as a Vtuber:

taking no cam streams to the next level..

debuting vtuber pokimane 😳https://t.co/nlEB4gohua pic.twitter.com/TKexQ4ZaLy — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 13, 2020

The Vtuber phenomenon has exploded over the internet of late, especially during the pandemic, where streamers are using a digital avatar of themselves to interact with fans.

While some praised Pokimane for her new approach, a large section called her out for attempting to cash in on the trend, at the expense of the original Vtubers.

What is a Vtuber ft. Pokimane

Advertisement

One of the hottest trends on the internet right now is that of a Virtual YouTuber or a Vtuber. Featuring high-end technology and motion-capture artists, it seems as if the Vtuber phenomenon has taken the VR world by storm.

A phenomenon that typically involves an anime-inspired digital avatar of a live-streamer. The Vtuber trend is immensely popular in Japan and now seems to be gaining a stronghold in the West.

One of the most popular Vtuber agencies is Hololive, which is expanding its reach with a new subdivision called Hololive English. Some of the most popular Vtubers include the likes of Kizuna AI and Kaguya Luna.

Some of the popular Hololive Vtubers (Image Credits: Online Station)

The Vtuber industry is one of the most profitable ones in the world, and considering the reach and popularity of anime as a global phenomenon, this is only the beginning. Vtubers are leading the charge towards a digital revolution, which has the potential to alter the very way we see consumer forms of art and entertainment.

Keeping this trend in mind, one of the biggest names to recently hop on to the bandwagon is Pokimane.

Twitter reacts to Pokimane's debut as a Vtuber

Alongside her announcement, Pokimane also credited the artists who helped create her digital avatars online:

huuuuge credits to @terupancake for making the amazing 3D model 🤩

AND @AnntanDesu for the incredibly cute reference sheet 💖 pic.twitter.com/t6oM0ioxRx — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 13, 2020

As soon as her announcement went viral, the internet was sent into a tizzy as several reacted to this latest development.

While her simp fans expressed disappointment at not being able to see their queen's face, a large section criticized her for attempting to steal the spotlight from those who started as Vtubers.

Check out some of the reactions online:

You are cashing in on a trend. You are already famous and have showed your face. Why now? WE WORK OUR HEARTS out. There's so many small VTubers that deserve recognition! You are hoping on a trend and saturating it more! How dare you! — Ⓥ Athena 🦌 (@Athena_Bambina) September 13, 2020

Pokimane attempted to defend herself with the following response:

doing this for years. Imo this sort of this is the future + I think it’s so cool and a great alternative for anyone that doesn’t wanna use a cam for whatever reason 😊 I hope to partake in a respectful manner, however your feelings are still valid 2/3 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 13, 2020

and I respect that you or others may not support me. Wish you & the whole community the best of luck, I’ll be listening to people’s feedback and doing my best to be considerate. 💖 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 13, 2020

However, that didn't seem to be enough, as several others began to criticize her:

Pokimane becoming a VTuber spells the end for the popularity of VTubers.



Its gonna be the new thing to hate. — Poe's Law = Onigga-Chan (@LivingScribe) September 13, 2020

WHY IS POKIMANE DEBUTING AS A VTUBER NOW pic.twitter.com/rIdJGOkwoc — Siel (@Garurusama) September 13, 2020

> laughed at @GundamIsHere for sitting behind an avatar

> Pokimane immediately after returning to streaming



You can't make this shit up. Hypocrisy at its finest.

Not to mention the fact that its weird for an established internet personality to suddenly jump on VTube'ing. https://t.co/8oSDpyaFyx — Daltonis (@Daltonisss) September 13, 2020

People gonna be crazy mad when they finally realise Pokimane has the personality of a dry brick now she can't show her face. https://t.co/yDbDW91OJ4 — Christina 2 Electric Boobaloo (@ChristinaTasty) September 13, 2020

pack it up boys vtubers have been ruined now pic.twitter.com/H0JD6rRqPW — cindy🌸 the princess of hyrule (@cindykuzunoha) September 13, 2020

Pokimane coming in to ruin the VTuber trend like pic.twitter.com/xyQPTTsvRc — Christina 2 Electric Boobaloo (@ChristinaTasty) September 14, 2020

Well, it was fun. VTubers are dead thanks to pokimane https://t.co/XOGwDrD2fs — Guy Man (@IDontWa14610308) September 13, 2020

Bro like seriously man I'm so tired of people just jumping on the bandwagon because it's popular, y'all are trying to just come into this fandom by making a fuckin facerig and shitting on the culture, not even showcasing actual people who are part of this, just looking to grow — Neku900 ☕🏮👯‍♀️🥐🏴‍☠️🎨🦋 (@Neku900_) September 13, 2020

First I’m not mad because it’s you. I’m mostly mad because this was perfectly timed with the premier of the 5 new English vtubers. It feels more like you’re cashing out on a trend more than doing this because you’re interested. I may be wrong but that’s how it feels. — ＧｏｏｄＰｅｒｓｏｎ (@goodperson_inc) September 13, 2020

Try to bandwagon and capitalize on it all you want but e-thots will still never be better than vtubers pic.twitter.com/4OkM7LNdWZ — SomeDumbassOnTwit (@DumbassOnTwit) September 13, 2020

While on the other hand, some jumped to her support and welcomed her to the Vtuber community:

wait so @pokimanelol commissioned real artists from the community, gave them full credit on her twitter, was overall super respectful about vtubing despite it being weird to many people still, AND gave multiple shoutouts to the community... and some of you are still mad at her?? pic.twitter.com/jvr2b9s2qx — Sero 🍒 VTuber (@SerotinaVT) September 14, 2020

I just want to apologize for any rude comments you get from others who are upset that you're doing something new. Everyone deserves to try new things and do what they enjoy! VTubing opens a whole world of content possibilities! If you need anything, we're all eager to help! :D — 🌸Silvervale🌸 シルバーベール (@_Silvervale_) September 13, 2020

THE FUTURE!!! — QuarterJade (@QuarterJade) September 13, 2020

Welcome to the community! Please don't ever apologize for finding fun in becoming a vtuber! This is a wonderful welcoming community and we are all happy to have you join us! If you need any help I am here for you! Vtuber poki is adorable! :D — 💖iron♡mouse💖🐭ねずみ💖🔞 (@Iron_Mouse) September 13, 2020

It’s so cool to see one of the biggest streamers on the platform trying an avatar!! 🥺💕



just a few years ago when I started streaming people said it was impossible to get anywhere without a cam.... look at us now. ☺️!!! — Tea The Khajiit (@Tea_The_Khajiit) September 13, 2020

The entire Pokimane Vtuber fiasco seems to have been summed up by one particular Twitter user:

I think people are weirded out by her being a vtuber because its like a gray area between fiction and reality???? I feel it opens the door to some creepy shit



but ya know, its probably not anything too serious — Zee (@Blun_Z) September 13, 2020

With the backlash she currently seems to be facing online, it remains to be seen what the longevity of Pokimane's Vtuber career ultimately ends up looking like.