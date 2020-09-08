Pokimane makes her personal Twitter account public, hints at a 12-hour stream on her return

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers in the world, with millions of fans across the world.
She has come a long way since her early days of streaming games such as League of Legends and Fortnite as she is now one of the most well-known faces in the streaming community. From ASMR videos to interacting with her fans, the 24-year-old Twitch streamer's popularity is such that she is also set to feature alongside Ryan Reynolds in an upcoming Hollywood flick called Free Guy.
Despite all her popularity, 2020 has been quite a tumultuous year for Pokimane as she was recently subject to a wave of criticism online. From being called out for her lack of wholesome content to her 'simp' army of fans, she also found her personal life under the scanner when ex-YouTuber LeafyIsHere revealed that she has a boyfriend.
Trouble had already been brewing for quite a while as in July this year, Pokimane announced that she was making her personal Twitter account private:
Now, after a month-and-a-half, Pokimane has decided to make her personal account public again:
Pokimane set to return to streaming
In the face of mounting criticism, Pokimane recently announced a month-long break from streaming and social media.
However, she returned briefly to issue an apology, where she addressed most of her past controversies. Since then, the internet has seen or heard very little of the Morocco-born star, except an occasional Among Us stream recently.
Now, with her month-long break coming to an end, Pokimane seems to be all set to return to streaming and surely seems to be in good spirits, judging by her recent tweet:
She also playfully hinted at pulling off a 12-hour stream, which could very well turn out to be the reality:
Soon after her announcement, fans were quick to react online as they extended their support and welcomed her back:
Meanwhile, another section expressed disappointment as they believed they were part of an 'exclusive group':
Having said that, once she returns, Pokimane will be hoping that her month-long break helps negate some of the toxicity that has been directed towards her of late.
Published 08 Sep 2020, 15:21 IST