PewDiePie is now a faceless YouTuber, following in the footsteps of Corpse Husband and Dream 

PewDiePie is now a VTuber and has hidden his face in a reverse face reveal situation.

PewDiePie has returned from his break with a mind-blowing idea. He wants to do a face reveal. Unfortunately, all of his fans know what he looks like, so he can't. Instead, Pewdiepie is doing the reverse. He is going hidden.

He has asked his fans to help him pick a new face and provided a submission form. The link is here. He has changed it up through his current videos. This is in order to have multiple faces.

so pewdiepie's reverse face reveal is a real thing....



idk what to feel about this....... — a bagel? 🥯 (@artforbagels) January 24, 2021

Obligitory pewdiepie is a vtuber holy shit tweet pic.twitter.com/3nIPKQOINh — Golex🦋🌟Vtuber (@golexusu) January 23, 2021

CorpseHusband was referred quite often in this video. Corpse Husband's decision to not reveal his face has made him pretty popular among many PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye fans.

so apparently pewdiepie just entered his vtuber phase lol — Yuumi弓 || Vtuber♥ (@YuumiVtuber) January 24, 2021

PewDiePie's big announcement is his reverse face reveal pic.twitter.com/qyboFLzOPT — Eranos (@Ieuarn) January 23, 2021

Whether this is just a phase in PewDiePie's channel or if this is a permanent situation remains to be seen

PewDiePie referenced many YouTubers who do not show their faces

Pewdiepie referred to his friends Corpse Husband and Jaiden Animations. Technically, Jaiden Animations is a faceless YouTuber, but she had to reveal herself years ago. Her face was revealed after a fan took a picture of her. She didn't really stop to warn the fan but continues to post her animated streams.

H20 Delirious, a YouTuber with 13 million subscribers, plays with many other popular YouTubers and has managed to keep his face hidden. Many of his own friends don't even know what he looks like.

This is the face reveal of H20 Delirious behind the running shower. — ImMightyBlak/Noir (@blak_mighty) July 7, 2020

It is unfortunate that if a YouTuber wants to keep their identity hidden from the public, they have many hoops to jump through. They can't go to conventions or engage with the larger public as themselves.

