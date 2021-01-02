PewDiePie turns motivational speaker to kickstart 2021, and it's wholesome

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg recently shared a set of valuable tips and ideas on how to conquer the new year.

In his latest video, the 31-year old Swede opened up about the importance of making changes to one's sedentary lifestyle, which can end up doing wonders in the long run.

Pewdiepie is bringing back book review. Finally some good news, 2021. — Eleanor Rigby (@SorcererWatcher) January 1, 2021

Citing his own impressive body transformation as an example, he credited a relentless and focussed quest to achieve one's goals as instrumental in bringing about a positive impact in one's life.

Apart from revelling in his new found role as a "workout specialist", PewDiePie also revealed that he will be bringing back his famous "Book Review' series in 2021 and simultaneously stressed upon the importance of reading.

How to conquer 2021 ft. PewDiePie

In his latest video, PewDiePie emphasizes upon the need to better one's physical as well as mental health, which are key to ensuring overall happiness.

Speaking about his own rigorous workout regimen, PewDiePie embraces the role of a philosopher with open arms, as he motivates viewers to work towards making a significant change in their lives, via the cliched concept of new year's resolutions:

"It's so easy to just keep starting new things instead of going through that difficult period and actually finish it ...the problem with that is that you rob yourself from the reward "

"You set goals cause you do it for you and no one else and for no other reason ..I made that choice about working out, which has just done me so much good . So I wanted to share these habits that I have in my life and spread them to you guys because it's been really positive for me and I want you guys to feel good too"

Apart from working on one's physical health, PewDiePie also stresses on the importance of reading, as he goes on to announce that he is officially bringing back "Book Review."

The first book on his list for January is "Discourses and Selective Writings" by Epictetus, which primarily revolves around the philosophy of Stoicism.

He wraps up his video by joking about how he doesn't aim at becoming an inspirational channel of sorts in the long run, as his main aim is simply to spread positivity among his fans.

PewDiePie is starting book review so now ima start reading — çhrîśtøphęr🎱 (@Christo24025260) January 1, 2021

It is due to this wholesome persona and multi-faceted approach to streaming that PewDiePie is the biggest YouTuber in the world today, and he looks all set to scale greater heights in 2021.