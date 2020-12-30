"We finally did it": PewDiePie reacts to being named "Most Handsome Face of 2020"

YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg had a wholesome reaction to his recent headline grabbing feat of being crowned "The Most Handsome Face of 2020" by TC Candler.

The 31-year old Swedish YouTuber edged out the likes of Hollywood superstars and K-Pop idols to take home the coveted first spot, after falling painfully short last year.

Papa Pewds Felix Kjellberg won the Most Handsome Face of 2020! 🥳🎉 Congratulations Pewdiepie! pic.twitter.com/exGlIxiW9V — ｍｒ 。 ｊｅｌｌｙ ｂｅａｎｓ (@Jhon_Marrrr) December 28, 2020

While his recent accomplishment sent his fans into an absolute tizzy, it also left the internet divided and triggered a whole new debate surrounding beauty standards and toxic fandom.

Irrespective of the Twitter storm, PewDiePie himself seems to be highly amused on being named "The Most Handsome Face," which was reflected in his recent reaction to the same.

PewDiePie shares his thoughts on being named "Most Handsome Face 2020"

[Timestamp: 16:25]

Advertisement

PewDiePie taking the coveted top spot on TC Candler's prestigious annual list left the online community shocked recently, considering the fact that he beat out the likes of Henry Cavill, Jungkook, Taehyung, David Beckham, Zayn Malik and more.

In his latest video, PewDiePie saves the best for the last, as he dedicates the last two minutes of his video to the "Most Handsome Face" award.

"TC Candler, the biggest authority of handsome faces , put your boy...yeah, yeah, yeah....hall of fame ...YES! We finally did it, number one baby! That's amazing!"

Apart from being ecstatic, he also addresses K-Pop fans on seeing a picture of rapper Hyunjin and hilariously begs them to let him enjoy his recent feat:

"Hyeong Jane? Hey K-Pop stans, I get it alright, I'm not number one let me just have this, please! Goddamn it! I get it, I appreciate it"

In light of his recent reaction video, the mention of Hyunjin soon became the talk of the town as Twitter reacted to his hilarious attempt at pronouncing the K-Pop star's name:

so hyunjin appeared on pewdiepie's latest video and he was struggling on pronouncing hyunjin's name. I love felix so much please this is too funny. I never knew I needed thispic.twitter.com/D4mcIaTVlm — angel (@jeonginamo__) December 29, 2020

pewdiepie trying to pronounce hyunjin was kinda sexy :/ — ♡... (@strqwberrycat) December 29, 2020

Pewdiepie mentioned hyunjin in his latest video 💀 — Hasif Shukeri (@hasepshukeri) December 29, 2020

Both (Lee) Felix and Hyunjin have made it into pewdiepie's video thanks to the most handsome lists😆Stray kids lesss go! pic.twitter.com/49POyheKbN — 리세테 (@takepride_truce) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

Y'all stays won Felix (pewdiepie) talked about hyunjin in his new video😭😭😭😭 — D-28🌵✨MINSEOK IS BACK✨ 开 (@dontmessupmyxo) December 29, 2020

Yall hyunjin got featured in pewdiepie's new vid 😭 him saying hyunjin's name just made my day lol pic.twitter.com/OAvJaQkw4N — boki⁸ 🧷 (@dandyseungmn) December 29, 2020

i was watching today pewdiepie's video and i almost scream when i saw hyunjin lol — ᴄᴇᴋᴋᴜ (@skgrowup) December 29, 2020

pewdiepie got handsome man 2020 and he was skipping through the video to see who he beat and he clicked on the part where hyunjin was and went “ok kpop stans i get i didn’t win but let me have this one ok” 😭😭😭😭 — TAEHYUNG DAY!!!!🧸🍓 (@gtfokookk) December 29, 2020

hyunjin just debuted on pewdiepie's yt video 🤩 this is soooo cute ahck. pic.twitter.com/7sfpaFVWlm — 민니 (@jaestkidding) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

at hyunjin LMFAO understandable — m. ️️ ️️️️🍓 ️️V-DAY ️️🍓 (@daegufeeI) December 29, 2020

PewDiePie is the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, with a whopping 108 million subscribers.

Apart from churning out entertaining videos, replete with his own trademark sense of humour and witty remarks, he is known to command a global following of devoted fans.

His recent banter involving K-Pop stans is already a major talking point with fans online, as Twitter continues to be in awe of PewDiePie, "The Most Handsome Face of 2020."