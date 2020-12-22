Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg was recently left in awe of an astounding submission in his subreddit, where a fan recreated him in true Cyberpunk 2077 fashion.

Titled "Cyberpewds 2069", the work of art is the brainchild of a Reddit user called u/klamamba, who recently decided to make use of Cyberpunk 2077's extensive character customization to create a flawless render of PewDiePie:

In his latest video, PewDiePie came across this work of art and was left awestruck by the uncanny resemblance and attention to detail.

He went on to immediately upvote the submission and also shared his thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077.

PewDiePie, in Cyberpunk 2077

[Timestamp: 4:21]

In the video above, PewDiePie can be seen reacting to various submissions in his subreddit, when he comes across one titled "Cyberpewds" which immediately catches his eye.

On witnessing his virtual avatar, he marvels at the artist's hard work and even throws in a bit of his trademark humour:

"Damn! Cyberpewds 2069....Okay...Alright...the real question is what peepee size though? Come on! "

Jokes apart, he seems to be genuinely impressed by the submission, as he goes on to praise it once again:

"That's actually sick...upvote that shit! Well done klabamba, Goddamn! "

He also shares his thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077, which he feels was a letdown compared to the expectations that people had initially:

"It's a shame that the game is....not very good! There was so much hate for Cyberpunk before it came out and I wanted to give it a fair shot. The more I play, it's just so slow dude...maybe it picks up, I don't know . I still want to play more, but what a let down! "

PewDiePie is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world today, who has a whopping 108 million subscribers on the channel.

Of late, he has been streaming CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 quite often and has been having quite an eventful time so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 is great but the glitch makes it 10x better😂

🎥= @pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/vGO1wKMXiN — Adli (@SkipperAd) December 13, 2020

From being forced to end his stream to apologizing for uttering a racial slur, streaming the game has led to several hilarious moments for the 31-year old YouTuber so far.