PewDiePie apologizes for uttering racial slur during Cyberpunk 2077 stream

The world's most popular YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg recently made a major gaffe during his Cyberpunk 2077 live stream, when he jokingly uttered a racial slur.

However, the 31-year old YouTube star was quick to apologize, as he appeared to hilariously cover up his mistake by stating that he intended to say something else.

The incident took place during his recent Cyberpunk 2077 stream, where at one particular juncture, he finds a katana. Out of excitement, he ends up saying "ching chong," which is severely frowned upon as an offensive slur used against people of Chinese or Asian origin.

On realizing what came out from his mouth, PewDiePie quickly apologizes and proceeds to make a hilarious attempt at covering up his error.

PewDiePie gets carried away on spotting a katana in Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red's pet project Cyberpunk 2077 had been in stuck in development hell for several years, i.e until the 10th of December 2020, when it finally released across the globe amid extensive fanfare.

Post release, players have been actively looking forward to dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, and traverse the shady streets of Night City for themselves.

The dystopian RPG has been one of the most anticipated games of the last decade and has already sold a whopping 8 million units, courtesy of pre-orders.

However, the highly-anticipated launch has been somewhat marred by a plethora of bugs in-game, which has resulted in a slew of frustrating and hilarious glitches.

The likes of prominent streamers such as Shroud, xQc and Pokimane have all encountered hilarious glitches during their live streams so far.

In fact, PewDiePie himself was forced to restart his Cyberpunk 2077 stream after he ended up exposing his character on stream.

HAHAHAHAAH PEWDIEPIE CANCELED HIS CYBERPUNK STREAM BCS OF THE CUSTUMIZED PP — ಠ_ಠ (@tersetrum) December 10, 2020

Keeping that in mind, it seems like the game continues to get the better of PewDiePie as in the clip above, he ends up uttering a racist slur, only to hilariously fail at justifying himself:

"Oooh katana! Ching Chong....uh..ching shop...shop .....I said chop..."

In an extended clip, PewDiePie can be heard immediately apologizing as he attempts to explain what he actually meant:

"That came out wrong, I apologize...chip shop is what I said, thank you."

While this slip-up does brings back memories of his infamous bridge incident, the fact that PewDiePie immediately felt the need to apologize, albeit in a humorous manner, is sure to lessen the severity of his comment.