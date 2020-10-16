Dr Disrespect unknowingly confronts PewDiePie about the 'bridge'- the one time he used a racial slur on livestream [Throwback]

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, and Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg are two of the most prominent YouTubers in the world and even came together for a dream collaboration back in August.

The duo played Fall Guys but fans who tuned in around the globe ended up receiving more than their money's worth as the Doc x PewDiePie stream was unabashedly wholesome.

Featuring trademark quips and electric camaraderie, the sight of two prominent YouTubers such as Dr Disrespect and PewDiePie bringing down the house serves as one of the most pleasant streaming experiences in recent memory.

While the stream often consisted of a humorous back and forth between the two, at one particular juncture, Dr Disrespect ended up leaving PewDiePie speechless. This was due to the fact that he unknowingly asked him about the infamous 'bridge' on live stream.

This was the same bridge in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) where PewDiePie was criticised for using a racial slur as he unceremoniously uttered the N-word.

Dr Disrespect catches PewDiePie unawares

Advertisement

In a clip which has now garnered almost 1.5 million views, Dr Disrespect can be seen casually glancing through his chat, when he notices that many people are spamming the word 'bridge'.

This prompts him to innocently say:

"People are saying the bridge ...The bridge is that what its called, PewDiePie?"

This instantaneously seems to trigger a wave of unpleasant memories for PewDiePie as his smile immediately vanishes. He replies with a poker face:

"What did you say? That's just f*****g low man!"

The Doc just doesn't seem to get the hint as he continues to ask PewDiePie what it means until realisation eventually dawns upon him:

"People are spamming bridge in my chat, I don't know what that means....Ohh wait a minute, no no okay....let me delete that."

This causes the duo to break out into laughter as The Doc miserably tries to cover it up, only to end up making things worse. This prompts a hilarious reply from PewDiePie, who in the midst of a laughter fit, comments:

"It's like I won, but I still lost Doc, thank you for that, appreciate it."

Advertisement

Irrespective of the awkwardness PewDiePie faced which, at one point, seemed to overshadow the stream, the situation ended up taking a humorous turn thanks to the banter between the two.

Its been 3 years since PewDiePie uttered the N-word and though he has taken accountability and apologised for it, it continues to serve as a blot upon his streaming career.