PewDiePie forced to end Cyberpunk 2077 stream after exposing his character on live stream

The world's biggest and most popular YouTuber in the world, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg recently made a gaffe during his Cyberpunk 2077 live stream by accidentally exposing his in-game character's genitals to thousands watching.

The 31-year-old Swedish YouTuber recently became one of the first high-profile YouTubers to live stream the game as thousands of fans watched.

However, his excitement soon turned into horror as he ended up exposing his character in front of thousands of viewers.

(Content warning: The clip below contains content that may be NSFW)

I am so glad I caught this moment from pewdiepie’s cyberpunk stream lmfao pic.twitter.com/Ty5Hd17OWG — 🍒 (@ksdaing) December 10, 2020

In the clip above, a visibly embarrassed PewDiePie can be seen getting absolutely flummoxed by the game's complex customization features, one of which is the much talked about genital customization feature.

On seeing the option of turning his in-game character's genitals either on or off, PewDiePie looks immensely confused. He ends up being scandalized on realizing what the button does.

Knowing how strict YouTube can get with nudity on stream, PewDiePie was eventually forced to restart his stream, as fans sympathized with his accidental indecency.

PewDiePie attempts to customize his character in Cyberpunk 2077

After years of development delays and the recent crunch fiasco, CD Projekt Red's magnum opus Cyberpunk 2077 is finally releasing across the globe to extensive fanfare.

Players around the world are eagerly waiting to delve into the futuristic landscape of Night City where they control the fortunes of V, a mercenary who is entirely customizable from scratch according to a player's liking.

With Cyberpunk 2077 still yet to officially release in many countries, players have been following the live streams of several notable streamers, who have managed to get early access to the game.

However, it seems like the vast customization features in-game are getting the better of quite a few of them as just a few hours back, Imane "Pokimane" Anys ended up exposing her character on live stream.

Following in her footsteps was PewDiePie who suffered the same unfortunate fate as his Twitch counterpart.

In a stream that has since been restarted from scratch, PewDiePie can be seen trying to figure out the game's genital customization feature, only to fail miserably.

"Genitals? On or off... Ah! No! Stop, Stop, Stop! I don't know why covering the screen would help..." PewDiePie said. "Ah!!! No, what does off mean!!!! I'm going to restart this stream now, sorry, be right back," he added.

Despite his best attempt to eradicate any existence of his slip-up, his reaction managed to make its way to Twitter, where several fans were left in splits by PewDiePie getting stumped by the game's menus.

He got so scared😂😂 like a mummy seeing a cat. — Sumit G (@SsumitG) December 10, 2020

Lmaooo pewdiepie found out about the genital slider in cyberpunk mid stream and had to end the stream pic.twitter.com/5kFYlkwurA — daddy (@damnitsyodaddy) December 10, 2020

HAHAHAHAAH PEWDIEPIE CANCELED HIS CYBERPUNK STREAM BCS OF THE CUSTUMIZED PP — ಠ_ಠ (@tersetrum) December 10, 2020

Pewdiepie streaming cyberpunk on youtube and accidentally showing the character's genitals 😂 and had to shut down the stream!! Screaming — Helena DeGenerada (@helenadgenerada) December 10, 2020

Oh my god lol. Pewds seeing the peepee options in cyberpunk 2077 😂😂😂 #pewdiepie #cyberpunk2077 — Neech (@admiralneech) December 10, 2020

Did PewDiePie's CyberPunk stream just go down because of the genital customisation lmaooooooooo — JusttheletterB (@JusttheletterBS) December 10, 2020

Despite his unfortunate slip-up, PewDiePie is currently just shy of 100K live viewers and continues to enthrall his fans with his first glimpse at the world of Cyberpunk 2077.