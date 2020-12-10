When does Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer release?

Cyberpunk 2077 will get some kind of multiplayer expansion, but it won't be available to play anytime soon.

Multiplayer in Cyberpunk appears to be far more than a simple game mode. According to Gamespot, CD Projekt Red Executive Adam Kicinski brought up multiplayer during an earnings report for the company. In his own words:

"It's a separate dedicated production, a big production. We think about it as a standalone product."

Due to how much work the standalone Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer is going to take, the timeline for release appears to be somewhere around 2022, at the earliest. For many players, this might feel like waiting for another game entirely.

Multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077 and other content

Expansions for Cyberpunk 2077, including Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer, are already confirmed for the game, and it appears that they will act in a similar fashion to The Witcher 3.

The first round of additions to Cyberpunk 2077 after launch will be a host of free DLC packs that add some new content to play with. This could include quests as well as new cosmetics for players to use. Everything that will be in the DLC isn't official as of yet.

After the initial DLC additions, there will supposedly be genuine expansions for Cyberpunk 2077. In the trailer message that revealed the upcoming DLC, CD Projekt Red claimed to learn a lot from expansions in The Witcher 3. This was followed up by a statement saying:

"Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 offering substantial, story-driven content that'll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives that you won't soon forget."

In the same earnings report from Adam Kicinski, it was confirmed that the single-player Cyberpunk 2077 expansions would have their own team of developers separate from Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer. Players will likely have to wait until after the initial free DLC drop to learn about those expansions.

Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer will have its own team working to create what is essentially a brand new branch of Cyberpunk 2077.

According to Adam Kicinski, news about the Multiplayer extension can be expected to drop sometime during Q1 of 2021. The only information really available about the content of Multiplayer is that microtransactions will be available to purchase and are likely cosmetic options.

Considering the success of Multiplayer modes in GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer will likely go down a similar road.