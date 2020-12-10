Cyberpunk 2077 is already looking to the future with new content additions.

An eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted a hidden message in the Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer. It matches with theme of various messages regarding the state of the game, including the multiple delays, that CD Projekt RED have delivered.

The message appears blended into the background of the finale of the trailer. When the Cyberpunk 2077 logo appears, along with the available consoles, the background actually includes an announcement regarding a DLC.

Free DLC coming to CyberPunk 2077 in early 2021, confirms cryptic message in the trailer

@LegacyKillaHD was able to screenshot the exact moment the cryptic message appears in the Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer. CD Projekt RED has given fans of The Witcher 3 some of the most incredible downloadable content for a game. It appears they are trying to replicate that with their new title.

Hidden Message From @CDPROJEKTRED in the #Cyberpunk2077 Launch Trailer! 👀



Free DLC arrives in Early 2021.



CDPR Says they've learned much from The Witcher 3 Story DLC's, Promises Cyberpunk 2077 story expansions will feature "tough choices to make through impactful narrative." pic.twitter.com/33RhcM5I6m — Michael 🎅 (@LegacyKillaHD) December 8, 2020

It's quite hard on the eyes, but some words can be easily made out. It clearly discusses DLC coming to the game in 2021. Perhaps this will be just in time for Cyberpunk 2077's release on the Xbox Series consoles and PS5.

Edited for less flames in your eyes pic.twitter.com/4KXUyjwKzH — AznBrownie (@AznBrownie) December 8, 2020

Another Twitter user, @AznBrownie, came to the rescue of everyone having a hard time reading the message. The user did some editing as seen above. It makes it much easier to view the message hidden within the Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer.

But before we get there, we'll first be kicking off our free DLC program in early 2021. Just like with The Witcher 3, expect an assortment of free DLC packs to begin hitting Night City, dropping a bunch of cool stuff that'll inject even more life into the world of the dark future."

CD Projekt RED is obviously proud of their work on Cyberpunk 2077. The game is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. Hopefully the reported bugs and glitches get worked out soon, and everyone can enjoy what is supposed to a masterpiece.