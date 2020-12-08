Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly here, but early reviews have noted many issues with game-breaking bugs.

Bugs plague videogames constantly these days. It almost seems like developers ship their games even if they know they are incomplete. Gamers want to buy them and will. The devs can simply patch and update the game to fix things after a large enough number of people have noticed.

CYBERPUNK IS DELIVERING THE BUGS pic.twitter.com/oBZqH3NTgM — magnumb 🦘✨ (@MagsRevere) December 7, 2020

Hopefully, that is not the case with Cyberpunk 2077. Hopefully, these issues were old fashioned mistakes and will be fixed before day one. After a handful of delays, it will finally release on December 10, 2020. Several early copies have been reviewed already and, unfortunately, the game is not 100% polished.

Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly features a wide array of bugs

Image via CD Projekt RED

Several early reviews of Cyberpunk 2077 have praised just about every aspect of the game. The RPG elements are top notch. The story is enough to draw players in emotionally. There is just so much to do that playing it again will be a must.

These reviews then often shift toward a plethora of bugs that, while not game breaking, absolutely lessen the experience that so many players have waited for. One review that stands out is by popular YouTuber YongYea.

His YouTube review of Cyberpunk 2077 goes into great detail regarding the pros and cons of the game. When he touches on the bugs found, however, things take a turn for the negative. He feels the game is unpolished and is rather weary of CD Projekt RED for not allowing early gameplay to be shared.

The discussion of bugs and glitches begins around 27 minutes into his review. He lists a variety of problems that occurred during his playthrough of the anticipated RPG:

Floating weapons

Glitchs in First-Person

Visual NPC Glitches

Game Crashes

Missing Stats

AI Combat Issues

Those are just some of the problems he ran into. Others include female characters randomly losing their upper-body clothing and audio of dialogue not coming through.

surveying the timeline, Cyberpunk appears to be:



- full of bugs to the point where yeah, it probably should have been delayed again

- full of great characters in a rich, highly detailed environment that's a lot of fun

- but not ultimately much different from most "map games" — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) December 7, 2020

For a game as hyped up as Cyberpunk 2077, that has been delayed multiple times, this is concerning. Hopefully these reviews have brought these problems to light for CD Projekt RED.

Many fans hope by the time the full game releases worldwide, a day one patch will be waiting to make the game as perfect as everyone wants it to be.