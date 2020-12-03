How long is Cyberpunk 2077's main story?

Cyberpunk 2077's main story is shorter than the story in The Witcher 3, and it could clock in anywhere near 40 hours.

A lot of information has come out from Cyberpunk 2077 developers regarding the length of the game. Back in September, according to Gamerant, Senior Quest designer Patrick Mills commented on how long the story for Cyberpunk 2077 is.

Unlike many games these days, Cyberpunk 2077 will actually be walking back the story length when compared to The Witcher 3. Mills stated that the "main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3". Based on that statement, it can be assumed that the story is still fairly lengthy, just not to the same degree as The Witcher 3.

According to the website How Long To Beat, most players average a little over 50 hours playing the main story of The Witcher 3. That will likely place the Cyberpunk 2077 main story a little under or over 40 hours. Mills didn't disclose exactly how long the story would be, which would be hard to generalize anyway.

Why the Cyberpunk 2077 main story is shorter

Senior Quest designer Patrick Mills cited fan complaints as the main influence for the story length change (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Mills also went into detail about why exactly the story for Cyberpunk 2077 is shorter. He cited fan complaints as the main influence for change, which CD Projekt Red apparently got plenty of. Mills also stated that many players of The Witcher 3 played through a ton of the main story but never completed the story.

CD Projekt Red likely tuned the story length to fit where the majority of players reached in The Witcher 3. Mills didn't say exactly where they got the metrics but even without developer metrics, anyone can check how many players have received the achievement or trophy for completing the main story in The Witcher 3.

Fans worried about story length in Cyberpunk 2077 shouldn't panic, as the game is still quite long. According to a recent statement from QA Lead Lukasz Babiel, he has put 175 hours of playtime into a single playthrough with a stealth build. That number is, of course, far more than just the main story, but it's promising news for anyone looking to sink time into Cyberpunk 2077.

However, as a QA Lead, he likely spent far more time being thorough in the game. Though 175 hours may be inflated, fans can expect to clock in around that time in a completionist run.