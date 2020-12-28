PewDiePie named "Most Handsome Face of 2020," and the internet can't get enough of it 

The world's biggest YouTuber, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, recently grabbed headlines after being announced as the Most Handsome Face in the World for the year 2020 by popular organization TC Candler.

The 31-year old YouTube star has often been featured on this prestigious list for the last couple of years, finishing in second place in 2019.

THE 100 MOST HANDSOME FACES OF 2020... https://t.co/0YlxgxY0Yk — TC Candler (@tccandler) December 28, 2020

The World's Most Handsome Face is an annual list compiled by members of TC Candler & The Independent Critics, which is one of the most popular organizations associated with ranking the most glamorous personalities from across the globe.

Papa Pewds Felix Kjellberg won the Most Handsome Face of 2020! 🥳🎉 Congratulations Pewdiepie! pic.twitter.com/exGlIxiW9V — ｍｒ 。 ｊｅｌｌｙ ｂｅａｎｓ (@Jhon_Marrrr) December 28, 2020

After coming painfully close to the coveted top spot last year, PewDiePie was finally crowned the Most Handsome Face for the year 2020, edging out the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Harry Styles, and BTS stars V and Jungkook.

Soon after the news of his recent accomplishment went viral, Twitter exploded as disgruntled BTS fans clashed with PewDiePie fans, who failed to contain their excitement.

Twitter reacts as PewDiePie wins "Most Handsome Face of the Year"

The annual list compiled by TC Candler is often highly anticipated and is known to rake in an impressive amount of views every year.

Some of the other notable names to be featured on this year's list include the likes of Shawn Mendes, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Zayn Malik, David Beckham, and several more personalities across various professions.

Soon after news of PewDiePie's recent accomplishment went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions:

Congratulations, Pewds!🎉 Most Handsome of 2020. Huge PP

Last bit of good news to end 2020. Zero controversies, zero deaths, lots of charity donations, tambourines & an awesome YouTube year.

BroFist👊#pewdiepie #100MostHandsome2020 pic.twitter.com/CCVbEFsBSj — Ehtexiam H. Nabil (@itz3uhan_nab) December 28, 2020

I AM SCREAMING! PEWDIEPIE IS THE MOST HANDSOME FACE IN THE WORLD FOR 2020 YESSSSSSSSSSSS — Ads Zee L (@notsolilpumpkin) December 28, 2020

ANYWAYS PEWDIEPIE MOST HANDSOME MAN FUCK YEAHHHH pic.twitter.com/2dgiHu9Emn — rayne misses eric :( ♡ (@F41RYJAK3) December 28, 2020

Our boi deserved it. Congrats Pewdiepie! And to all toxic kpop fans whose being salty cause their jungkook or any bts are not on the top, please accept it https://t.co/rK7DbAfyOb — Alfred Master (@AlfredMaster18) December 28, 2020

Congratulations to @pewdiepie for winning the TC Chandler Most Handsome Men! We did it bros! WE DID IT! Yaaaaaahhhh — Kashieca Rosario (@02Kashik) December 28, 2020

Omg Pewdiepie got number 1 most handsome face of 2020 and Taehyung got number 2 if that isn't the power of the internet idk what is pic.twitter.com/GRr9jsYILj — Monique (@Monnnbel) December 28, 2020

Swedish Viking OUH — ｍｒ 。 ｊｅｌｌｙ ｂｅａｎｓ (@Jhon_Marrrr) December 28, 2020

But at the same time like no ones gives one single shit at what they think 😂😂😂 — Deni (@Deni3coello) December 28, 2020

IM SO SORRY JUNGKOOK BUT FUCK YEAHHHHH PEWDIEPIE MOST HANDSOME FACE pic.twitter.com/2g2MJRPCAh — marsh⁷ (@marsh_twt) December 28, 2020

1 si PewDiePie sa the most handsome faces of 2020 LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GjmFittdd1 — SIMS (@simsnoelbediot) December 28, 2020

i cant believe people getting pressed over pewdiepie getting no. 1 on tc candler's most handsome faces of 2020 list... as he should period pic.twitter.com/Bwg2SRXJ14 — dilhun but dreaming 🌩️ (@tatlihiyanet) December 28, 2020

You're a good man. Thanks you — GAROU (@GAROU56999815) December 28, 2020

I was watching the tccandler 100 most handsome faces 2020 and was like “who tf beat Kim Taehyung” and then I saw it was Felix and closed my mouth. I will never argue or disrespect pewdiepie himself. Congrats king. — abby ✈️ (@hopeworldsplane) December 28, 2020

While a majority of fans seemed jubilant on seeing PewDiePie take home the top prize, another section led mostly by a few BTS fans were enraged that he beat out the likes of V and Jungkook:

pewdiepie got #1 most handsome face...is this a joke — nikkiᴮᴱ⁷ 🧸🍓 (@teIepathyksj) December 28, 2020

i despise that man i can't believe this — s!na (@mingisbian) December 28, 2020

i cannot believe pewdiepie’s ugly ass was named the most handsome face of 2020 by tc chandler .... if that’s the case then im the hottest man of 2020 — 🗯 (@filmsroII) December 28, 2020

Wtf is wrong w tc candler?? Why is pewdiepie in the first place of most handsome men??? — 쯔위 DESERVES BETTER‼️ (@qtpietzu) December 28, 2020

Sigh so disappointing — 디야나 (@DiyyanaZ) December 28, 2020

also, taehyung deserved #1, jungkook #2 and jimin #3 but go on put f*cking pewdiepie, the most basic looking wh*te dude at #1 where he doesn’t belong. he isn’t that good looking yet alone the most handsome person in the world 🤢🤢 these lists are bullsh*t. pic.twitter.com/N69elJOPV6 — ⁴reína⁷ ♔ (@stylebended) December 28, 2020

Pewdiepie was named the most handsome man of 2020....I know they lying. How they gonna put him over Taehyung. The KIM TAEHYUNG — Mercie (@sanadessert) December 28, 2020

how did pewdiepie beat taehyung for the title of most handsome man of 2020😭😭😭😭😭 — han⁷ (@vminnkoo) December 28, 2020

pewdiepie won most handsome face of 2020.... man this rly is the worst year for humanity — ً (@iuaeri) December 28, 2020

While a majority of PewDiePie and BTS fans continue to duke it out online, from the tweets above, it is heartening to see that there are quite a few, who despite being hardcore Kpop fans, had no qualms about congratulating PewDiePie.

Please don't hate whoever is no.1. we all know beauty is subjective and everyone have their own choices. Let's be happy for our members and others as well 😊 — ᴮᴱ⟭⟬TaeJin month⟬⟭⁷🍓💜🇳🇵🇳🇵 (@EuphoriaBTS97) December 28, 2020

PewDiePie is the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, who has built up a global persona over the course of his extremely successful streaming career.

Earlier this year, he shocked the world by undergoing a dramatic body transformation, which left fans in awe of his rigorous new exercise regimen.

It seems like his new lifestyle has certainly paid dividends, as PewDiePie has now officially been named The World's Most Handsome Face of 2020.