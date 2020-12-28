PewDiePie named "Most Handsome Face of 2020," and the internet can't get enough of it 

The world's biggest YouTuber, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, recently grabbed headlines after being announced as the Most Handsome Face in the World for the year 2020 by popular organization TC Candler.
The 31-year old YouTube star has often been featured on this prestigious list for the last couple of years, finishing in second place in 2019.
The World's Most Handsome Face is an annual list compiled by members of TC Candler & The Independent Critics, which is one of the most popular organizations associated with ranking the most glamorous personalities from across the globe.
After coming painfully close to the coveted top spot last year, PewDiePie was finally crowned the Most Handsome Face for the year 2020, edging out the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Harry Styles, and BTS stars V and Jungkook.
Soon after the news of his recent accomplishment went viral, Twitter exploded as disgruntled BTS fans clashed with PewDiePie fans, who failed to contain their excitement.
Twitter reacts as PewDiePie wins "Most Handsome Face of the Year"
The annual list compiled by TC Candler is often highly anticipated and is known to rake in an impressive amount of views every year.
Some of the other notable names to be featured on this year's list include the likes of Shawn Mendes, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Zayn Malik, David Beckham, and several more personalities across various professions.
Soon after news of PewDiePie's recent accomplishment went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions:
While a majority of fans seemed jubilant on seeing PewDiePie take home the top prize, another section led mostly by a few BTS fans were enraged that he beat out the likes of V and Jungkook:
While a majority of PewDiePie and BTS fans continue to duke it out online, from the tweets above, it is heartening to see that there are quite a few, who despite being hardcore Kpop fans, had no qualms about congratulating PewDiePie.
PewDiePie is the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, who has built up a global persona over the course of his extremely successful streaming career.
Earlier this year, he shocked the world by undergoing a dramatic body transformation, which left fans in awe of his rigorous new exercise regimen.
It seems like his new lifestyle has certainly paid dividends, as PewDiePie has now officially been named The World's Most Handsome Face of 2020.
