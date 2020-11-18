In an unexpected feud which has emerged online, Twitch streamer 39daph recently clashed with fans of popular K-Pop group Blackpink, over the former's critical remarks.

The entire fiasco stems from a recent Twitch stream of 39daph, where at one juncture, she expresses her opinion regarding Blackpink's music and admits to not being a fan:

for everyone wondering ❤️ no this wasnt out of no where ... sounds like jealousy of bp success 😔 pic.twitter.com/5DIU6uKyHc — j 🦧 K开I (@myeondilf) November 18, 2020

In the tweet above, 39daph shares the screenshot of a conversation with one particularly toxic fan, who gets triggered by her critical remarks of Blackpink's music.

With regards to what she said which triggered an army of K-Pop fans, 39daph can be heard sharing her opinion on why exactly she doesn't like Blackpink's brand of music:

"Blackpink is actually not good though, they literally just regurgitate the same EDM trash shit over and over and people are like 'Oh my God, they're so beautiful, they're so great, look at them!' Yeah they're really popular, but quality wise, they're not great."

While she is completely entitled to her opinion when it comes to one's personal music taste, her recent comments seem to have irked an entire army of bloodthirsty Blackpink stans, who have been spamming her with hateful messages ever since.

Twitch streamer 39daph clashes with Blackpink fans

Advertisement

39daph aka Daphne is a popular Twitch streamer with around 678K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

She is a notable name on the streaming platform. She is primarily a Just Chatting streamer, who also tries her hand at games such as Apex Legends sometimes.

39daph is also known to be friends with another K-Pop star - Jae Park, a member of popular Korean rock band Day6.

During the entire fiasco with Blackpink fans, his name was somehow dragged into the entire situation, which irked 39daph and caused her to lash out at the overwhelming toxicity in the Reddit clip above:

"He's not gonna give a f**k what I said! Dude, you K-Pop b*****s are crazy , they like f******g DM'd me and then go like 'Hey can you tell Jae to do this, tell Jae to do that'....I'm like 'why the f**k are you telling me how to tell Jae how to act? "

"Go f**k yourself, f**k off! You're so f*****g annoying and stupid! "

She also went on to throw further shade at toxic Blackpink fans, via a series of tweets:

Advertisement

blackoink more like blackpoop — daphne (@39daph) November 18, 2020

if @twomad survived bts stans i can survive this — daphne (@39daph) November 18, 2020

As expected, her tweets have now opened a whole new Pandora's box online, as enraged Blackpink fans clashed with those trying to take a rational approach towards the entire situation:

you’re entitled to your own opinion on music idk why people are attacking you so intensely and reaching about jealousy or clout like how is that evident in anything you’ve said... — yoojin 🌱 (@yoojpls) November 18, 2020

Your comparing a streamer to bp... what — rana 🌟 (@rana48481347) November 18, 2020

bp didn’t ask the fandom to whiteknight them and attack ppl for saying something on the internet 😫 — *:･ﾟ✧nouchone:･ﾟ✧ (@mishistoast) November 18, 2020

Really, from a "blackpoop" joke, it's really not that deep — kungFu_Tenny (@tenaga_) November 18, 2020

Advertisement

Nobody wants to listen to a kpoop stan — yo yo (@i8bdev) November 18, 2020

Blinks just stop bullying her it’s embarrassing and you all know its wrong to attack someone. Yes shes said some dumb shit abt blackpink but do u think the pinks care?? Leave Daphne alone its so embarrassing seeing y’all attacking her appearance and what not — staywith_me⁷ (@ch_uuheart) November 18, 2020

that daphne girl surely has no job, she def sounds salty of what blackpink has — maria⁷⁺⁴ (@ymrosiez) November 18, 2020

Remember that it’s okay to have a differing opinion. It’s okay for Daphne to dislike blackpink’s music. But I don’t think the way she expressed her opinion was okay, and she definitely could improve in the future :) — marry me rosie (@chaesoosimp) November 18, 2020

That's the sadder part of this, this isn't about music at all. It's just toxic unhinged fans. — Bun (@GoyalBhuvan) November 18, 2020

Advertisement

"Wow, a Blink called someone horse looking. Really stood up for us there. Love our fans." — Daveboy (@Daveboy924) November 18, 2020

why do y’all care so much abt her opinion tho? like i’m genuinely curious. blackpink is doing great and will continue to be great, so why are y’all putting in so much effort to hate on daph? — 桃🍑 (@peaachy_soda) November 18, 2020

1) she stated her opinion; 2) she stated her opinion; 3) she seems genuinely happy with her craft??? yall blinks go off — ihavepinkglasses (@likealikeafish) November 18, 2020

On the funny side of things, she also received "support" from fellow Twitch streamer, HasanAbi:

Advertisement

thanks hasan — daphne (@39daph) November 18, 2020

With battle lines effectively being drawn between Twitch streamers and K-Pop stans, 39daph continues to face the wrath of an enraged mob of Blackpink fans, simply for expressing her opinion on their music.