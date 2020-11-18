In an unexpected feud which has emerged online, Twitch streamer 39daph recently clashed with fans of popular K-Pop group Blackpink, over the former's critical remarks.
The entire fiasco stems from a recent Twitch stream of 39daph, where at one juncture, she expresses her opinion regarding Blackpink's music and admits to not being a fan:
In the tweet above, 39daph shares the screenshot of a conversation with one particularly toxic fan, who gets triggered by her critical remarks of Blackpink's music.
With regards to what she said which triggered an army of K-Pop fans, 39daph can be heard sharing her opinion on why exactly she doesn't like Blackpink's brand of music:
"Blackpink is actually not good though, they literally just regurgitate the same EDM trash shit over and over and people are like 'Oh my God, they're so beautiful, they're so great, look at them!' Yeah they're really popular, but quality wise, they're not great."
While she is completely entitled to her opinion when it comes to one's personal music taste, her recent comments seem to have irked an entire army of bloodthirsty Blackpink stans, who have been spamming her with hateful messages ever since.
Twitch streamer 39daph clashes with Blackpink fans
39daph aka Daphne is a popular Twitch streamer with around 678K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.
She is a notable name on the streaming platform. She is primarily a Just Chatting streamer, who also tries her hand at games such as Apex Legends sometimes.
39daph is also known to be friends with another K-Pop star - Jae Park, a member of popular Korean rock band Day6.
During the entire fiasco with Blackpink fans, his name was somehow dragged into the entire situation, which irked 39daph and caused her to lash out at the overwhelming toxicity in the Reddit clip above:
"He's not gonna give a f**k what I said! Dude, you K-Pop b*****s are crazy , they like f******g DM'd me and then go like 'Hey can you tell Jae to do this, tell Jae to do that'....I'm like 'why the f**k are you telling me how to tell Jae how to act? "
"Go f**k yourself, f**k off! You're so f*****g annoying and stupid! "
She also went on to throw further shade at toxic Blackpink fans, via a series of tweets:
As expected, her tweets have now opened a whole new Pandora's box online, as enraged Blackpink fans clashed with those trying to take a rational approach towards the entire situation:
On the funny side of things, she also received "support" from fellow Twitch streamer, HasanAbi:
With battle lines effectively being drawn between Twitch streamers and K-Pop stans, 39daph continues to face the wrath of an enraged mob of Blackpink fans, simply for expressing her opinion on their music.
Published 18 Nov 2020, 20:31 IST