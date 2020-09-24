PUBG Mobile x Blackpink event calendar officially revealed

PUBG Mobile frequently collaborates with brands and celebrity personalities for various events. Over the past few months, we have seen many PUBG Mobile partnerships with gigantic companies, including Metro Exodus and Mountain Dew. This time, the battle royale sensation has announced a collaboration with famous band Blackpink.

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. As a part of their collaboration with PUBG Mobile, the developers have planned a lot of exciting events to introduce in the game.

The complete schedule of these events has been officially announced by PUBG Mobile's Twitter handle, and here's a detailed look of the same.

PUBG Mobile x Black Pink collaboration events

These new events will periodically be released in PUBG Mobile from 20 September 2020 to 2 November 2020. During this period, players can claim a series of amazing rewards for free from the following events:

BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA! Check out the event calendar so you don't miss a thing! #PUBGMxBLACKPINK@ygent_official @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/SPjPYQL59M — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 24, 2020

1. Theme Visual (20 Sept - 10 Oct): In this event, the game's lobby received a whole new look featured in the colour pink. The Airdrop colour has also been changed to pink.

2. Lobby Music (24 Sept - 2 Nov): A sassy lobby music is on the way to cheer up players while playing PUBG Mobile.

3. Airplane & Air Drop (2 Oct - 2 Nov): Airplanes and Airdrops are also going to transform entirely, and the primary red colour will be replaced with a pink finish.

4. Billboard (2 Oct - 8 Oct): Starting from the 2nd of October, billboards near hot-drop locations like Pochinki will display the new 'Blackpink in your Area' poster.

5. Win outfits & Album (24 Sept to 8 Oct): Participate in the event to receive exclusive outfits and an album.

6. Exclusive Gift to Blackpink (24 Sept to 2 Nov): Mystery gifts waiting for the music stars.

A total of six events will be held as part of the collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Blackpink.

