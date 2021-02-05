"Dumb People Exist Online": PewDiePie Responds to the Vtuber Controversy 

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has faced a bit of backlash from some of the Vtuber community recently, and in a video, he decided to respond to the controversy himself.

When PewDiePie returned from his streaming break, he had a reverse face reveal, in which he showed off a new Vtuber avatar for himself. Virtual YouTubers have become increasingly popular, and he decided to incorporate the idea into his own stream.

Even though the Vtuber reveal from PewDiePie was clearly a joke, and his self deprecating way of "staying relevant", some people in the Vtuber community have still found a problem with him using an avatar. Most accusations generally leaned toward PewDiePie bringing a bad community to Vtubers, or cashing in on the trend and taking away from smaller content creators.

PewDiePie decided to read through comments about his Vtuber streams and give his own opinion on the situation. Starting with the first tweet he read, he hesitated and asked if he should even continue. He then said, "Some dumba** makes opinion online. Some dumba** that won't even show their own face. What's the point," as a quick way to sum up what he was about to read.

Much of the video was satire, where he quickly broke down comments and made jokes out of their logic. When one user asked for proof of white supremacy from PewDiePie, another user simply said to Google it. PewDiePie then said, "Just Google. I love that. Uh, source...Google. If you Google, I'm sure Flat Earth Theory will come up as well."

Further comments from PewDiePie and the Vtuber situation

As PewDiePie went further along with tweets, he pointed out that it's really just a few people who are giving their opinions on the Vtuber subject, or making a controversy out of it.

"No matter what, you're always going to have dumb people online. This is a problem with the internet in general; people throwing their opinions out there."

He went on to say, "Your opinions don't matter," which is a joke, but he's making a point about the real impact of it at the end of the day. Almost all of the video was a joke that disguised his ultimate attempt to have the audience realize his intentions.

PewDiePie doesn't take the Vtuber situation very seriously, and he had only planned to use it for a short time. He addressed that when talking about why he didn't pay for a real one either. He'll move on to another subject that will likely find a way to make someone else mad.