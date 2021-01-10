A clip of Marzia telling PewDiePie to stop playing Minecraft is winning over the internet 

A clip from Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg's latest stream, in which his wife Marzia Kjellberg tells him to get off Minecraft, has won over the internet.

The Swedish YouTuber had been grinding out Minecraft on stream with the title, "playing until Marzia tells me to stop."

PewDiePie clearly had enough of streaming even before Marzia told him to get off the game. He looked visibly exhausted - with bags under his eyes - as he scratched his head in frustration.

The 31-year-old then called out to Marzia, but she didn't hear him the first time. She eventually called back from a different room and told him that his food was ready.

PewDiePie took the queue and told the stream that he had to get offline because Marzia told him to. While she didn't necessarily tell him to get off the stream, it was close enough for the Swede.

Stream exhaustion for PewDiePie and his break from YouTube

PewDiePie was clearly exhausted in his last stream, and viewers weren't surprised when the YouTuber announced his latest break from making content.

In the same clip where Marzia "told" him to get off Minecraft, PewDiePie revealed that he will be taking time off from streaming. He said:

"I'm actually going to take a couple days. I know I've already said it, but I might not stream for a while either. Just to take some full time off and just come back fully charged."

When PewDiePie announced that he would be taking a break, he didn't give an exact timeline for when he would return. Instead, he said:

"So I'll be offline for a week, two weeks, three weeks, I don't know. But we're going to finish the meatball, all in due time. I know it's kind of a ball-buster to end it here, but I don't really take breaks and I feel like I just need it."

Regardless of how long the break is, PewDiePie will likely be back to make more content soon.