Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill get into a heated confrontation and the Internet responds with memes

Musicians Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill were at each other's throats recently after the former was alleged to have spat in the direction of the latter.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was visibly enraged and tried to attack Meek Mill. Security details for both rappers kept Tekashi 6ix9ine from getting close to Meek Mill. Both rappers decided to record the entire interaction.

The internet did not care and decided to roast them both.

6ix9ine posted his version of the altercation as well pic.twitter.com/bgMqkCkUrT — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 14, 2021

Tekashi 6ix9ine stated that a member of Meek Mill's security is a cop. This is a throwback to when Tekashi 6ix9ine exposed Meek Mill for working with police. Working with the police is considered taboo in the rap industry.

The irony is that it is common knowledge that Tekashi 6ix9ine snitched in court to lower his own sentence.

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill are both in delicate positions in the rap industry. They are looked down upon for their cooperation with the police.

Fans took their aggression as a joke and began comparing them to children. Here are some of the best reactions to their beef on Twitter:

Meek Mill and 6ix9ine arguing at the club like

pic.twitter.com/ZobB2DwjsT — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 14, 2021

Meek and 6ix9ine arguing pic.twitter.com/5udZAzJtG2 — lightskin kev (@kevinfrmuptown) February 14, 2021

There were a large number of memes on the two on Twitter.

6ix9ine with Meek Mill’s Security: 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Sj7FTDXbyG — The Tweet (@TheTweetForYou) February 14, 2021

Meek and 6ix9ine dissing each other for hangin wit the feds pic.twitter.com/X6sBFjFDXe — GeniesWrld (@genieswrld) February 14, 2021

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill's beef is far from over. They have been fighting for over a year now.

Meek Mill berated his security for letting Tekashi 6ix9ine get so close

Meek Mill had some harsh words for members of his security unit. The unit did their best to ignore the rapper.

The security unit did its job and kept him safe through the entire ordeal. They made sure that neither rapper did anything they'll go on to regret.

