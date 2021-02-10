"Just say the word" - WWE's Lince Dorado makes rapper Bow Wow a big offer

Recently, rap star Bow Wow made his plans to join WWE clear on his Twitter page, claiming that he wanted to join the company following the release of his final album this year.

There have been mixed reactions to Bow Wow's ambitions, with NXT Superstar Bronson Reed being supportive of him. However, T-BAR of RETRIBUTION challenged him, and MVP shut down fan requests for the hopeful crossover star to join his faction, The Hurt Business.

One WWE Superstar who appears to be welcoming Bow Wow to WWE with open arms is Lucha House Party star Lince Dorado. He has offered to give the star Lucha training along with his tag team partner, Gran Metalik.

Just say the word. My homie @WWEGranMetalik and I can get you right on the LUCHA game! https://t.co/Ey8EwdhdcD — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) February 9, 2021

Most recently in WWE, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Lucha House Party defeated Imperium in the first found, but were knocked out of the contest by former NXT Tag Team Champions Legado del Fantasma in the quarterfinals.

Bow Wow is getting involved with many WWE Superstars on social media

Rapper Bow Wow is very active on his social media accounts, seemingly even more so since his bold statement on joining WWE. The star has added the WWE logo to his profile picture, and has been talking about his plans with fans online.

Many WWE fans have been eager for the star to become a member of The Hurt Business, which their leader MVP quickly shut down.

Other fans have pointed to fellow recent crossover star Bad Bunny, who went from performing his hit single "Booker T" at the Royal Rumble to having a spot in the match. He has been teaming up with recent NXT call-up Damian Priest in his rivalry with The Miz and John Morrison.

WWE fans have suggested that Bow Wow could get in on the action. He has appeared to send a challenge to John Morrison, as well as starting the hashtag "#BowWowWWE".