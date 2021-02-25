"I am the clout": 6ix9ine lashes out at Cardi B in latest Instagram story

Days after grabbing headlines over his heated interaction with rapper Meek Mill, controversial figure Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" is back with new antics. This time his target is Cardi B.
The 24-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram to conduct a poll in which he asked fans the following question:
His question is a dig at Cardi B's 2019 confessions. In it, she claimed to have drugged and robbed clients during her stripping days.
His sudden decision to throw shade at one of the biggest female rappers led to ridicule online. Several people wondered if 6ix9ine was clout chasing.
In response to this criticism, he posted another story in which he made a characteristically tall claim.
"For people who must forgot, I don't need clout, I am the clout . I have more followers than your favourite rappers and the blogs"
With his recent actions going viral online, Twitter was abuzz with reactions. Fans responded curiously to the unexpected beef brewing between 6ix9ine and Cardi B.
Twitter responds to 6ix9ine shading Cardi B.
This is not the first time that 6ix9ine has tried to feud with Cardi B. While testifying during his infamous trial in September 2019, 6ix9ine shockingly named Cardi B as a member of a violent street gang called the Bloods.
As a result of his testimony, 6ix9ine was released from prison early for cooperating with the authorities. Since his trial, he has been referred to as a snitch by the community. The rapper's actions was referenced by PewDiePie in his latest "Coco" diss track.
6ix9ine's recent effort has led to a plethora of reactions online, most of which seemed to enjoy the makings of a dramatic new feud:
A certain section of Twitter also agreed with him. They pointed out the double standards involved in the audience's perception of Cardi B's confession.
While 6ix9ine has a rather colourful past replete with misdemeanours and serious controversies, some still believed that the rapper made a pertinent point.
As fans continue discussing the 6ix9ine - Cardi B beef, the latter has not publicly responded to the former's comments.