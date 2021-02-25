"I am the clout": 6ix9ine lashes out at Cardi B in latest Instagram story

Days after grabbing headlines over his heated interaction with rapper Meek Mill, controversial figure Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" is back with new antics. This time his target is Cardi B.

The 24-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram to conduct a poll in which he asked fans the following question:

Image via 6ix9ine/ Instagram

His question is a dig at Cardi B's 2019 confessions. In it, she claimed to have drugged and robbed clients during her stripping days.

His sudden decision to throw shade at one of the biggest female rappers led to ridicule online. Several people wondered if 6ix9ine was clout chasing.

In response to this criticism, he posted another story in which he made a characteristically tall claim.

EImage via 6ix9ine/ Instagram

"For people who must forgot, I don't need clout, I am the clout . I have more followers than your favourite rappers and the blogs"

With his recent actions going viral online, Twitter was abuzz with reactions. Fans responded curiously to the unexpected beef brewing between 6ix9ine and Cardi B.

Advertisement

Twitter responds to 6ix9ine shading Cardi B.

This is not the first time that 6ix9ine has tried to feud with Cardi B. While testifying during his infamous trial in September 2019, 6ix9ine shockingly named Cardi B as a member of a violent street gang called the Bloods.

As a result of his testimony, 6ix9ine was released from prison early for cooperating with the authorities. Since his trial, he has been referred to as a snitch by the community. The rapper's actions was referenced by PewDiePie in his latest "Coco" diss track.

6ix9ine's recent effort has led to a plethora of reactions online, most of which seemed to enjoy the makings of a dramatic new feud:

Let’s see if she’s dumb enough to reply 😂 pic.twitter.com/FzYvH0u8fJ — ᴘʀᴏsᴇᴄᴄᴏ ᴇsᴄᴏʙᴀʀ 🥂✨ (@ashtweetsthat) February 24, 2021

6ix9ine callin out cardi b for being a female bill cosby & i’m here for it😭😭👏🏼 — Qzi London🌍☄️💕 ® ➐ (@LILQZIVERT) February 24, 2021

The double standard is there. I’m glad 6ix9ine is calling it out. Cardi B admitted to taking advantage of men & robbing them. No one bats an eye. When the rolls are reversed you’re a disgusting human being. Don’t get me wrong, 6ix9ine has no room to talk, but still. — K1 (@canweforget2020) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

He ain’t lying tho.. — CEAZ (@ceazdakid) February 25, 2021

#6ix9ine calling out cardi b and I’m all here for it pic.twitter.com/i01sgl5bD0 — thomas (@lolkappaz) February 24, 2021

Cardi B and 6ix9ine feuding over their past misconduct like pic.twitter.com/U1z9cXImpI — Bryan Boggiano (@Bryan_KnowsBest) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

i need cardi and 6ix9ine to beef it will be so funny 😭✋ and i'll back 6ix9ine the whole time 🗿 — Naomi 🌸 (@NaomiNicki10) February 24, 2021

We love to see it !!!! pic.twitter.com/KTm2iDoft2 — your-boy-c (@Yourboyclarence) February 25, 2021

Waiting for Cardi to clap back at 6ix9ine like pic.twitter.com/k4SBVJr1hb — Hannah (@_hb22541) February 25, 2021

6ix9ine YOU OR NOBODY LIKE YOU CAN CANCEL CARDI B. Many Other Idiots Have Tried & FAILED, Because She’s Up & It’s STUCK, By The Way You Have NEVER Been The King Of New York, Maybe The CLOWN OF NEW YORK. SIT YOUR RAINBOW SNITCH ASS DOWN — Do or Die Bed- Stuy 😘 (@webbfelicia4) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Seems like he’s having a go at Cardi. Which will go really well for him...🙃 — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 25, 2021

He's saying that in reference to cardi b who drugged and robbed men admittedly. Pointing out a double standard. This, unlike his other shenanigans is not trash — 🏴‍☠️🐨🪐✨💭 (@occasionalfuji) February 25, 2021

First it was Meek Mill and now Cardi 😭



6ix9ine really out here bullying y’all favorite rappers! 🤣🤣🤣 — Nyei (@EmmanuelNyei) February 25, 2021

A certain section of Twitter also agreed with him. They pointed out the double standards involved in the audience's perception of Cardi B's confession.

Advertisement

While 6ix9ine has a rather colourful past replete with misdemeanours and serious controversies, some still believed that the rapper made a pertinent point.

As fans continue discussing the 6ix9ine - Cardi B beef, the latter has not publicly responded to the former's comments.