Tekashi 6ix9ine slammed for attacking a fan who was trying to film him 

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine can't seem to keep himself out of controversy. His latest fiasco has seen him getting into a verbal dispute with a fan over being recorded. 6ix9ine could be seen spouting racial slurs during the incident.

This comes one week after alleged reports of 6ix9ine's scuffle with Meek Mill. The two nearly came to blows at a parking lot.

Tekashi 6ix9ine gets slammed for attacking fan

TODAY IN CRINGE: 6ix9ine attacks fan who was trying to secretly film him. Says the fan is a “dead man.” This only days after he had altercation with Meek Mill. pic.twitter.com/y2ZaBE1ncA — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 20, 2021

In the video recorded by 6ix9ine himself, he could be seen calling out a fan for secretly recording him. After a few seconds, the situation escalated as the rapper confronted the fan using racial epithets.

Despite multiple calls from bystanders to back down, the rapper kept insulting the fan.

6ix9ine said “im putting everybody in they place.” pic.twitter.com/aXMkt3rWsK — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 20, 2021

The rapper also apparently had a feud with Meek Mill last week. Meek Mill released the following statement soon after:

"We did not run into each other. I was getting in my car he just popped out ....we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol"

Daniel Hernandez, better known by his stage name Tekashi 6ix9ine, has a history of violent conduct. He has an infamous reputation within the music industry.

The rapper was arrested and convicted in 2018 over multiple criminal charges. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Tekashi 6ix9ine found himself on the other side of the bars. He used susceptibility to the deadly virus due to his asthma as a defence.

His legal sentence was also reduced after testifying against fellow gang members.

