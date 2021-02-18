5 most disliked influencers on the internet

The internet has a lot of opinions when it comes to the influencers on the internet. Despite their varying levels of popularity, many influencers are adored, while some influencers are incredibly disliked.

Creating controversial content on the internet or making controversial comments still proves to be one of the easiest methods to get popular. It's one of the reasons a good number of influencers become popular overnight.

Insider conducted a public survey of 1000 influencers to find out who was the most disliked. This article discusses those findings.

Top 5 Influencers disliked by the internet

#5 Daniel Keem

As per the survey, Daniel Keem, popularly known as Keemstar, is one of the most disliked individuals on the internet. He’s been a very controversial individual since 2014 and has continued to move from one controversy to another. 47% of the survey's participants didn’t have good opinions about Keemstar.

#4 Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star has been an influencer longer than anyone on this list. However, being around for a long time generally results in many controversies surrounding a pop-culture individual. The makeup and beauty icon was disliked by 55.7% of the respondents in the survey.

#3 Trisha Patyas

Trisha Patyas is a YouTuber and a popular TikTok star. She’s been involved in a fair number of highly public feuds. She’s also been involved in a dramatic back-and-forth with influencer Charli D’Amelio. 66.1 % of the people who participated in the survey did not hold a favorable opinion of Trisha Patyas.

#2 Logan Paul

Logan Paul is a well-known YouTuber and the current face of the Impaulsive podcast. Having risen in popularity by making short videos, this YouTuber is scheduled to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on the 20th of February 2021 in an exhibition match.

He’s also receiving a lot of heat from the Puerto Rican community after announcing a prospective move to the island. 68% reported disliking Logan Paul.

#1 Jake Paul

Jake Paul, Logan's younger brother, tops this list for obvious reasons known to anyone familiar with this personality. Despite making efforts to transition to a boxing career, Paul has previously been embroiled in many controversies by being a contentious YouTuber.

From throwing parties during COVID-19 to having guns seized from his basement by the cops, this individual has been at the center of it all.