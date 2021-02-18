Logan Paul might be moving to Puerto Rico to avoid taxes on earnings from Mayweather fight

The internet didn't take kindly to YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul's suggestion of potentially moving to Puerto Rico. People believe it's an attempt to pay less tax on his earnings from the Mayweather fight.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Paul spoke about his prospective move to Puerto Rico. He said that the location has been scouted and seemed excited to move there soon. Paul is the latest celebrity to move out of California in the past year.

Logan Paul might be moving to avoid taxes on the Mayweather fight earnings.

The internet speculation stems from Paul's sudden selection of the island and two specific laws applicable in Puerto Rico - Article 20 and Article 22. Together, these legal protections provide federal tax relief to the island's residents. Property taxes on the island are comparatively lower as well.

The Paul v Mayweather fight is scheduled for February 20, 2021. This event is expected to generate a lot of income for all stakeholders.

You understand Puerto Ricans do not want more tax evading gentrifying Americans who come and play native? And that tax shelter you call a change of life, it’s not long for this world. Go elsewhere. Much obliged. — Susanne Ramirez de Arellano (@DurgaOne) February 17, 2021

we don’t want you here, get out — Mars⁷☾ | HOBI DAY!!! ☀️ (@BoriJiminie) February 17, 2021

There is no confirmation on when Paul will be moving to Puerto Rico because he hasn't specified a date. The YouTuber has also not disclosed the amount he will receive from the fight. If speculation is to be believed, Paul will be moving to Puerto Rico right after the fight.

From the looks of it, Paul isn't exactly being welcomed to the island. Some Twitter users are considering bullying him into leaving the island. Other users have stepped up intimidation with pictures of machetes and guns on Twitter.

Keep your ass in Cali. https://t.co/YWCQNrshro — ℌ𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔒𝔠𝔱𝔞𝔫𝔢𝔈𝔳𝔦𝔩𝔗𝔴𝔦𝔫𝔨𝔈𝔫𝔢𝔯𝔤𝔶 (@gatodegenerau) February 17, 2021

we will fkn bully you until you leave, don’t come here — pieck (@montalvogia) February 17, 2021

If he does go through with the move, Paul might be moving into hostile territory. The YouTuber has expressed a desire to invest in boxing seriously. This move could be the first step in that direction.