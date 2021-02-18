Twitter responds with hilarious Logan Paul memes, after he announces move to Puerto Rico

The Paul brothers continue to touch upon a raw nerve with the online community, as Logan Paul's planned move to Puerto Rico has now come in for severe backlash, and also given birth to a plethora of memes online.
During the latest episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, the 25-year old YouTuber revealed that he will be leaving California due to high taxes.
But what ended up taking everyone by surprise, was his preferred choice of destination, that being Puerto Rico.
In the clip above, Logan Paul explains his decision to move:
"I'm moving to Puerto Rico! I was there this past week, kinda scouting it out. I've been fiending for a change in my life and I just fell in love with it. I feel like it's the closing of a chapter and the opening of a new one"
While he may have fallen in love with the locale and the Puerto Rican ambience in general, the Puerto Ricans don't seem to share the same sentiments as him.
As a result, his recent announcement triggered a wave of reactions online, with a majority of Twitter users conjuring up hilarious memes that imagined Logan Paul's plight upon landing in Puerto Rico.
Logan Paul's decision to move to Puerto Rico sparks a meme fest on Twitter
The major reason behind Logan Paul's decision to move to Puerto Rico is the high taxes levied on celebrities and influencers living in LA.
This has sparked an exodus of sorts, with several celebrities looking to start afresh in different countries.
While he has seemingly zeroed in on the Island of Enchantment, the Puerto Ricans seem to have no interest in forming a welcome committee to receive him. From calling him out for tax evasion to labeling him a colonizer, several of them threatened to bully him off the island once he arrives.
In light of his pending move, Twitter was soon bombarded with a barrage of hilarious memes which poked fun at Logan Paul:
As memes continue to come in thick and fast, it appears that most Puerto Ricans would prefer to keep their island free of any trace of the Paul brothers.
With Logan Paul set to move to Puerto Rico, it remains to be seen what the long-term ramifications of his move will end up being.
Published 18 Feb 2021, 00:15 IST