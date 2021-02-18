Twitter responds with hilarious Logan Paul memes, after he announces move to Puerto Rico

The Paul brothers continue to touch upon a raw nerve with the online community, as Logan Paul's planned move to Puerto Rico has now come in for severe backlash, and also given birth to a plethora of memes online.

During the latest episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, the 25-year old YouTuber revealed that he will be leaving California due to high taxes.

But what ended up taking everyone by surprise, was his preferred choice of destination, that being Puerto Rico.

In the clip above, Logan Paul explains his decision to move:

"I'm moving to Puerto Rico! I was there this past week, kinda scouting it out. I've been fiending for a change in my life and I just fell in love with it. I feel like it's the closing of a chapter and the opening of a new one"

While he may have fallen in love with the locale and the Puerto Rican ambience in general, the Puerto Ricans don't seem to share the same sentiments as him.

As a result, his recent announcement triggered a wave of reactions online, with a majority of Twitter users conjuring up hilarious memes that imagined Logan Paul's plight upon landing in Puerto Rico.

Logan Paul's decision to move to Puerto Rico sparks a meme fest on Twitter

The major reason behind Logan Paul's decision to move to Puerto Rico is the high taxes levied on celebrities and influencers living in LA.

This has sparked an exodus of sorts, with several celebrities looking to start afresh in different countries.

While he has seemingly zeroed in on the Island of Enchantment, the Puerto Ricans seem to have no interest in forming a welcome committee to receive him. From calling him out for tax evasion to labeling him a colonizer, several of them threatened to bully him off the island once he arrives.

In light of his pending move, Twitter was soon bombarded with a barrage of hilarious memes which poked fun at Logan Paul:

logan paul moving apparently pic.twitter.com/yC6AUx5QrT — why (@OkayStupid) February 17, 2021

Logan Paul when he steps off the plane in Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/kRZeIkz7vv — King Gemini (@KingGeminiXXII) February 17, 2021

"Hey Logan paul'ers today I'm going to be moving to Puerto Rico"



Puerto Ricans: pic.twitter.com/1VZf6s2ogn — Sexy Dababy 🕗 (@SexyDababy) February 17, 2021

Puerto Rico has enough white people profiting off and ruining their island, Logan Paul dont need to be added pic.twitter.com/LK1iI4Y6wn — 🥂 (@funsizeaquarius) February 17, 2021

Me, a Californian, absolutely heartbroken over hearing that Logan Paul is moving to Pureto Rico; pic.twitter.com/uvO3WW1Fqo — Vent (@MrAdventure69) February 17, 2021

Puerto Ricans looking for Pierluisi to make him kick Logan Paul out of the countrypic.twitter.com/auq9WoJq88 — ❥ Kae | SUKUNA EDIT 📌 (@hakosagis) February 17, 2021

Puerto Ricans getting ready to rob Logan Paul's annoying ass once he moves pic.twitter.com/NLDSLJhp1g — Petty Wap (@TokenBK1) February 17, 2021

Logan Paul moving to Puerto Rico in order to benefit from tax breaks and tax exemptions whilst fucking over the housing market & promoting neocolonialism



Puerto Ricans: pic.twitter.com/zSF1qxhF7r — 男の子 ☭🤟🏻 (@AnalPowder) February 17, 2021

Boricuas when they heard Logan Paul is moving to Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/idAXWe7RtW — paolette (@deviIette) February 17, 2021

logan paul if i see you in the streets ur ass is done ain’t no back talk pic.twitter.com/hTC9hRcp4N — day! claims track 2 on LT2 (@sotvibez) February 17, 2021

"Logan Paul is leaving California”



Everyone in California: pic.twitter.com/JX2PcWLgZN — Z 🫐 (@okokalrightZain) February 17, 2021

I feel so bad for my brothers from Puerto Rico, Logan Paul is going to live in ur country 😭😭

IT'S FUCKING LOGAN PAUL pic.twitter.com/XzLDioFZHO — pedro⁵⁴📌 nct and skz album giveaway pinned (@jeonginnotfound) February 17, 2021

the day that all Puerto Rico citizens get the letter telling them that Jake and Logan Paul were expelled from Puerto Rico

pic.twitter.com/j5AUxh5aQl — pedro⁵⁴📌 nct and skz album giveaway pinned (@jeonginnotfound) February 17, 2021

As if Puerto Rico isn't having a rough time, now Logan Paul is going to move here. pic.twitter.com/KdfiZghz7Y — Steven (@StevenARamos) February 17, 2021

The only reason Logan Paul is moving to PR is because the rich here pay less taxes. Period.



We’ve suffered enough, we don’t need this maniac in our streets. pic.twitter.com/U610oAaNFd — Debby of Scorpia 🍌 (@Maglex1) February 17, 2021

Puerto Ricans after finding out Logan paul is moving pic.twitter.com/fc1Tbi0rHe — Sexy Dababy 🕗 (@SexyDababy) February 17, 2021

Logan Paul a month into living in Puerto Rico : pic.twitter.com/KzQ8gjTyme — CelticsGotNext🤧 (@TatumBrownSZN) February 17, 2021

The Puerto Rican government when Logan Paul pulls up pic.twitter.com/f26FcdaJzi — namebesam (@NameIsSamLIVE) February 17, 2021

Logan Paul when he arrives at Puerto Rico in a few weeks: pic.twitter.com/GJhdCWp46u — galarprince (@galarprince) February 17, 2021

Logan Paul’s annoying ass is moving to Puerto Rico and I’m sure he’s gonna give a tour of his huge house and I’m not saying nothing but people should find out where he lives pretty easily and give him a good welcome pic.twitter.com/WuM4kFidwd — andi c 💖 COMMISSIONS OPEN (@airismile) February 17, 2021

Logan Paul in his 50s still living in Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/1KepJbtYBB — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) February 17, 2021

Logan Paul once he gets to Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/2TFK4uTkmm — Javi Moreno 🇧🇷🇲🇽 (@Javi386) February 17, 2021

Logan Paul declares he’s moving to Puerto Rico



Citizens of Puerto Rican: pic.twitter.com/GYzBw7d8kn — teatime75 (@teatime75) February 17, 2021

this is how i’m gonna act if i see Logan Paul in Old San Juan pic.twitter.com/S8vabj4OGT — jana belongs to xiao (@cassnoirr) February 17, 2021

As memes continue to come in thick and fast, it appears that most Puerto Ricans would prefer to keep their island free of any trace of the Paul brothers.

With Logan Paul set to move to Puerto Rico, it remains to be seen what the long-term ramifications of his move will end up being.