The Paul brothers are no stranger to controversy. Logan and Jake Paul have a combined total of over 44 million subscribers on YouTube alone.

Both Logan and Jake Paul were born in Ohio in 1995 and 1997, respectively. They got started on the video-sharing site Vine before moving to other social media platforms.

Top 5 worst Logan and Jake Paul moments

#5 - Jake Paul accuses FaZe Banks of assault

In August 2017, Jake Paul accused fellow YouTuber FaZe Banks of assaulting his assistant Meg at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

He claimed that Banks knocked her down, forced her to go to his corner of the club, and tried to kiss her.

@erikacostell can do his makeup to fake the bruise — Savannah (@Savvylovexx) August 23, 2017

Banks denied the claims and threatened to file a lawsuit. Jake Paul quickly withdrew his statement after losing 60,000 followers.

Sweetie get over jake already. It’s actually annoying at this point. — syd🖤 (@logangnyc) April 9, 2018

#4 - Logan Paul in Japan's Aokigahara Forest

In January 2018, Logan Paul made headlines after posting a video from Aokigahara Forest. Located in Japan, it is known as the "suicide forest."

#FolkloreThursday

As well as demons & spirits #AokigaharaForest in #Japan is said to have trees that walk during the twilight hours .... pic.twitter.com/S6LeZHzo2S — Joy Parry (@JoyParry13) May 16, 2019

Paul posted a video of what appeared to be the hanging body of a dead man with the face blurred out.

Should @YouTube suspend @LoganPaul for posting a video showing the dead body of a suicide victim hanging from a tree, then joking and laughing about it? #LoganPaul #YouTube #suicide #Aokigahara #suicideforest



***If you haven’t seen the video, keep it that way.



Vote & Retweet — joe🥷🏻 (@josephgetti) January 2, 2018

The backlash was swift and overwhelmingly negative. Twitter users called Logan Paul out for using the footage to garner views on social media.

He quickly removed the video and apologized. However, the damage had already been done.

#3 - Jake Paul hosts a party during the COVID-19 pandemic

In July 2020, amidst the pandemic, Jake Paul hosted a party at his Calabasas home. Owing to the large number of people that were present, complaints were filed.

*COVID PARTY ALERT* Jake Paul throws himself a birthday party to celebrate turning 24. Jake recently moved to Miami claiming there were too many parties and distractions in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/imQ9IXU78T — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 17, 2021

Social distancing protocols were not being followed or implemented. People could be seen in the video without masks.

his audience are children. you can’t expect children to understand the magnitude of partying during a global pandemic. he doesn’t care if his adult fan base criticise him because it’s the children that pay his bills — bith (@aaahbith) January 17, 2021

#2 - Logan Paul's racist tweets

Logan Paul was accused of using racist humor in his videos and making racist comments on social media.

Currently at 10 people defending Logan tweet as “just jokes get over it” and “not racist at all”.



Guess it’s not so hard to understand why he has so many ignorant fans. — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) January 2, 2018

In 2017, Jake Paul had even made some questionable comments when a Kazakhstani fan approached him and asked for a photo. Upon knowing the fan's nationality, he has this to say:

"It sounds like you're just going to blow someone up. You're like 'Send the nuke!'"

In 2015, Jake Paul was also caught on video using a racial epithet against black people while rapping.

BECUASE appardently the jake paulers will ride or die for their king no matter what fucked up Shit he does,he gets forgiven. When is the end pic.twitter.com/IJnZrFSZeM — Sheyenne Hackett (@Sheyennemh) August 3, 2017

#1 - Logan Paul tasers two dead rats

Shortly after sharing the video of a dead man in Japan's Aokigahara Forest, Logan Paul made a public apology. He followed it up with a video where he tasers two dead rats.

I’ve extensively studied the behaviors of serial killers. More often than not, they torture and kill animals as a prelude to torturing and killing humans. Obviously, serial killers devalue life of all species. Just saying. — Madeline PhD, Washer of Brains (@ChicagoDungeon) February 9, 2018

He found the rats on his patio.

"No rat comes into my house without getting tased!" he exclaimed.

Be patient now, you know it takes youtube at least a week to respond to a Paul incident. — Arie (@ArieKali) February 9, 2018

Media outlets and fans called him out, while YouTube suspended advertising on his accounts.