The Paul brothers are no stranger to controversy. Logan and Jake Paul have a combined total of over 44 million subscribers on YouTube alone.
Both Logan and Jake Paul were born in Ohio in 1995 and 1997, respectively. They got started on the video-sharing site Vine before moving to other social media platforms.
Top 5 worst Logan and Jake Paul moments
#5 - Jake Paul accuses FaZe Banks of assault
In August 2017, Jake Paul accused fellow YouTuber FaZe Banks of assaulting his assistant Meg at a nightclub in Los Angeles.
He claimed that Banks knocked her down, forced her to go to his corner of the club, and tried to kiss her.
Banks denied the claims and threatened to file a lawsuit. Jake Paul quickly withdrew his statement after losing 60,000 followers.
#4 - Logan Paul in Japan's Aokigahara Forest
In January 2018, Logan Paul made headlines after posting a video from Aokigahara Forest. Located in Japan, it is known as the "suicide forest."
Paul posted a video of what appeared to be the hanging body of a dead man with the face blurred out.
The backlash was swift and overwhelmingly negative. Twitter users called Logan Paul out for using the footage to garner views on social media.
He quickly removed the video and apologized. However, the damage had already been done.
#3 - Jake Paul hosts a party during the COVID-19 pandemic
In July 2020, amidst the pandemic, Jake Paul hosted a party at his Calabasas home. Owing to the large number of people that were present, complaints were filed.
Social distancing protocols were not being followed or implemented. People could be seen in the video without masks.
#2 - Logan Paul's racist tweets
Logan Paul was accused of using racist humor in his videos and making racist comments on social media.
In 2017, Jake Paul had even made some questionable comments when a Kazakhstani fan approached him and asked for a photo. Upon knowing the fan's nationality, he has this to say:
"It sounds like you're just going to blow someone up. You're like 'Send the nuke!'"
In 2015, Jake Paul was also caught on video using a racial epithet against black people while rapping.
#1 - Logan Paul tasers two dead rats
Shortly after sharing the video of a dead man in Japan's Aokigahara Forest, Logan Paul made a public apology. He followed it up with a video where he tasers two dead rats.
He found the rats on his patio.
"No rat comes into my house without getting tased!" he exclaimed.
Media outlets and fans called him out, while YouTube suspended advertising on his accounts.Published 02 Feb 2021, 17:58 IST